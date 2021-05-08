Dear Mom: Mother’s Day is tomorrow. Even though I can’t be with you, writing you a note is more than appropriate. You have been gone since 1981, but even now I am reminded of the influence you had in my life. I remember the good times we had.
I am a firm believer of a person dying of a broken heart. That is an accurate description of your life. When Dad died at the young age of 61, I never dreamed that I would lose you just four years later. During those very few years after Dad’s passing, I could see that it was impossible for you to survive alone. It’s ironic that circulatory and heart problems, which brought an end to both your and Dad’s lives, have plagued me at an early age as well, adding proof to the theory that these symptoms are hereditary.
Remember how hard it was for you to make even a minor financial decision? Dad always took care of those things and when you were left alone, it was mind-boggling for you.
How about the time you finally got enough nerve to drive from your home in Des Moines to our home in Owatonna? It was such a simple trip, straight north on I-35 almost to our front door. You didn’t even want to pull over to a rest stop. Instead, you brought your sandwiches with you and ate lunch in your car without stopping!
I can remember how tough it was for you to move from your house to a condo. We all felt that it was a way for you to begin a new life and we were all happy for you.
I thought you were making some progress and handling the challenges of living alone. Your twin sister also resided in Des Moines, not far from your condo, and she offered whatever help you needed. You had some association with our kids over the three years you were alone.
You were a good mother and you always put your family first. You were often a golfing widow, as Dad spent much of his spare time on the golf course, especially on weekends. Rarely did I hear you complain, as you knew golf was something he loved.
Yes, Mom, in my book you were the best. You raised three kids who have all enjoyed successful lives. We all miss you. Happy Mother’s Day!
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the public schools. The school board has accepted these gifts with great appreciation: 3,300 from Somali Parents of Owatonna Public Schools for the new high school; $1,000 from Music Boosters of Owatonna for ukuleles for elementary music; $100 from Roger and Kimberly Wencl for the Husky Angel Fund for negative school meal accounts; $1,000 from Tim and Judy Moberg to Owatonna Middle School for negative school meal accounts; $100 from Susanne Schroeder for the clay target team in memory of Kyle Wolfe; $1,000 from Ronald Akers for the Husky Angel fund for negative school meal accounts; a violin from Tim and Judy Moberg to Owatonna Middle School for the orchestra program.
Parks and Recreation Director addresses noon Rotary
Owatonna’s new parks and recreation director Jenna Tuma addressed the noon Rotary Club last week. Jenna has spent the last 20 years in parks and recreation. Here are a few of the points she addresses: She hopes to expand on the plans for recreation facilities and parks that are now in place. Togetherness of our staff is important. I want them to think outside of the box to come up with new ideas and share them; Owatonna has a lot of good-hearted, hard-working people. I want to continue the good association with the Chamber of Commerce, the tourist team, school district and clubs in Owatonna.
Tuma said, “One thing I will promise you, I will work for all people in Owatonna. I am looking forward to finishing all projects that are underway including the We All Play playground (due to be completed by the end of July), the Daiken Soccer Complex and rehab. projects. I look forward to working together with the people of Owatonna and the strong future in the community.”
Elk’s notes
Congratulations to Owatonna’s Fred Knutson who was recently named the Southern Minnesota District’s Elk of the Year.
The Elks gambling committee has authorized a large donation to complete the funding of a walk-in cooler at the Elks Youth Camp. The donation was made in memory of Past Exalted Ruler Doug Rau.
The new Exalted Ruler of the Elks is Mike Donahue.
Teachers participating in commencement
The Class of 2021 have selected the teachers that they want to participate in commencement exercises. They are Lauren Gendron, Scott Noet, Pat Churchill, Doug Wanous, Pete Guenther, Kelly Pirkl, Dean Walters and Ann Christensen. Commencement will be held on Sunday, June 6 at the OHS athletic field.
New police officer
The Owatonna Police Department has welcomed a new patrol officer to the department. Tony Melepsy, a former Owatonna Community Service Officer from 2010 to 2013, and a former Steele County Sheriff’s Deputy, so he is familiar with the Owatonna community. Most recently, Tony worked as a deputy sheriff in Rice County.
A few tidbits
Can you name the teams from Owatonna that are state champions? Here’s a listing: 1950 boy’s track, 1954 boys wrestling, 1974 baseball, 1976 girl’s track and 1989 boy’s basketball. Due to COVID-19 there was no induction into the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame last year. The Hall of Fame will induct and recognize OHS teams that had remarkable success. The Hall of Fame Committee is still making plans for a team recognition this fall.
Joke of the week
There is a new mutant strain appearing across most countries. I thought you would want to know about this virus. It appears to target those who were born prior to 1960. The sporadic lockdown seems to be increasing the chances of being affected. Virus Symptoms: 1. Causes you to send the same e-mail twice (Done that), 2. Causes you to send a blank e-mail (That too), 3. Causes you to send an e-mail to the wrong person (Yup), 4. Causes you to send it back to the person who sent it to you (That too), 5. Causes you to forget to attach the attachment (Done that), 6. Causes you to hit SEND before you’ve finished (Oh no, not again!), 7. Causes you to hit DELETE instead of SEND (Hate that), 8. Causes you to hit SEND when you should DELETE (Heck, now what?).
A lot of us have already been inflicted with this disease and unfortunately as we age, it gets worse. And, if you can’t admit to doing any of the above, you’ve obviously caught the other strain – the D-NILE virus. Doctors say a lot of naps and a daily dose of Dr. Jack Daniel’s liquid medicine might help!
Finally
One day the doctor had to be the bearer of bad news when he told the wife that her husband had died of a massive myocardial infarct. Not more than five minutes later, the lady was heard giving the report to the rest of the family that he had died of a “massive internal fart.”