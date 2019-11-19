Owatonna Foundation receives gift from Home Federal Savings

OWATONNA — The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to announce that a $2,500 donation has been made to the Foundation by Home Federal Savings. Home Federal Savings Bank was chartered in 1934 in Spring Valley Minnesota and is now headquartered in Rochester Minnesota. Home Federal is a full service bank with offices Rochester, Winona, La Crescent, Austin, Albert Lea, Eagan, Sartell, Marshaltown, IA, Milwaukee, and Owatonna. The Owatonna branch is located at 1015 Frontage Road West #100. “We’re thrilled to be able to make this donation to the Foundation. For many years we have enjoyed a wonderful quality of life in Owatonna and the Foundation has been a big part of that with the many projects they have funded.” said Brad Vettrus, Market President at Home Federal.
Foundation Executive Director, Laura Resler stated; “We are very appreciative of this gift from Home Federal Savings. Their commitment to the Foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation and education is what continues to make the Foundation so successful. It is this local support from many business and individuals that enables us to continue to fund important projects in Owatonna.”
The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 61st year of serving the Owatonna community, provides capital grants in Owatonna and its environs in four areas: Community, Arts, Recreation and Education. The Foundation also annually provides $30,000 for both traditional and non-traditional scholarships for 2 year colleges and technical schools.