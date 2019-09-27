OWATONNA — Woman’s Club of Owatonna will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave.
Before the program begins, members will hear about the charities being supported in this year’s Nov. 16 special event. Sandy Boss will introduce representatives of the Free Clinic of Steele County, the Orphanage Museum and the Steele County Humane Society.
Speaking will be Allen Eskens, the bestselling author of “The Life We Bury,” “The Guise of Another” “The Heavens May Fall,” “The Deep Dark Descending” and “The Shadows We Hide.”
His books will be available after his presentation. Interested women are invited to attend the meeting.
Eskens grew up in Missouri and moved to Minnesota for his education. He holds a BA in journalism from the University of Minnesota and a Juris Doctorate from Hamline University School of Law. He further studied writing in the Master of Fine Arts program at Minnesota State University, the Iowa Summer Writing Workshop and the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis.
He is the recipient of the Barry Award, the Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award, and the Silver Falchion Award. Additionally he has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, Thriller Award, Anthony Award and Audie Award.
His books have been translated into 21 languages and his novel, “The Life We Bury” is in development for a feature film.
Eskens and his wife, Joley, live in greater Minnesota. He recently retired from practicing criminal law, in a career that spanned 25 years.
Tea committee for October is: Joanne Peterson and Phyllis Urch, co-chairs, Deb Albrecht, Ruth Bullock, LeAnn Fynbo, Barb Nowak, and Barb Wiese.
Greeters will be Joyce Hansel and Sue Vedder.