The Steele County Historical Society will host a trivia contest on Steele County history and the Village of Yesteryear through their Facebook page from Friday, May 8 to Sunday, May 16.
The questions will be posted at 2 p.m. and participants will earn points for commenting a correct answer and also for liking any SCHS post made during the contest. Those who answer early earn additional points.
Prize packages will be given to contestants who accumulate the greatest number of points through this ten day cycle. Winners will be contacted by the Steele County Historical Society to select and pick up their prize.