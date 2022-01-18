...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
When the air gets cold, Owatonna heats things up. Our 4th Annual Bold & Cold Festival is a perfect way to warm up and forget the cold winter!
Plan your winter weekend to coincide with these bold and cold events and activities:
Owatonna Park & Recreation is back again with their Winter Weekend Out that features fun winter activities spread out over the month of January! You’re not going to want to miss these fan favorites, such as Cardboard Sled Races, Family Log Rolling, Rock on Ice and Family Fishing at Lake Kohlmier.
Warm up your heart and soul with a hot bowl of soup for only $5 at the Steele County Historical Society on Friday, Jan 28 from 4-7 p.m. Call to reserve your bowl at 507-451-1420.
Lace up your skates and glide over to Morehouse Park to ice skate. Don’t worry if you don’t own your own skates, you can rent them from the Warsinski Chalet at Morehouse Park. The Warsinski rinks are the only supervised rinks in Owatonna.
On January 28th there will be music, lights, fun...and everyone will be Rockin on Ice! Bring the whole family down, warm up by the bonfire and enjoy a night skating to the music.
If your family is looking for a little more adventure and speed, consider snowmobiling. Rice Lake State Park and Steele County Trail System are popular locations for snowmobiling. Steele County Trail System is a 175-mile route of groomed snowmobile trails that connects five adjoining counties. Gain a new perspective and appreciation for the beauty of Minnesota’s winter wonderland on the seat of a snowmobile. Check out the Snow depth and groomed trail conditions across the entire state of Minnesota.
Shop locally! Bundle up for a brisk stroll through our unique retailers, gift shops, boutiques, salons, and more by exploring our small businesses. Many local stores are offering 20% off storewide.