Scene Bold & Cold Winter Festival.jpg

When the air gets cold, Owatonna heats things up. Our 4th Annual Bold & Cold Festival is a perfect way to warm up and forget the cold winter!

Plan your winter weekend to coincide with these bold and cold events and activities:

Owatonna Park & Recreation is back again with their Winter Weekend Out that features fun winter activities spread out over the month of January! You’re not going to want to miss these fan favorites, such as Cardboard Sled Races, Family Log Rolling, Rock on Ice and Family Fishing at Lake Kohlmier.

Warm up your heart and soul with a hot bowl of soup for only $5 at the Steele County Historical Society on Friday, Jan 28 from 4-7 p.m. Call to reserve your bowl at 507-451-1420.

Lace up your skates and glide over to Morehouse Park to ice skate. Don’t worry if you don’t own your own skates, you can rent them from the Warsinski Chalet at Morehouse Park. The Warsinski rinks are the only supervised rinks in Owatonna. 

On January 28th there will be music, lights, fun...and everyone will be Rockin on Ice! Bring the whole family down, warm up by the bonfire and enjoy a night skating to the music.

If your family is looking for a little more adventure and speed, consider snowmobiling. Rice Lake State Park and Steele County Trail System are popular locations for snowmobiling. Steele County Trail System is a 175-mile route of groomed snowmobile trails that connects five adjoining counties. Gain a new perspective and appreciation for the beauty of Minnesota’s winter wonderland on the seat of a snowmobile. Check out the Snow depth and groomed trail conditions across the entire state of Minnesota.

Shop locally! Bundle up for a brisk stroll through our unique retailers, gift shops, boutiques, salons, and more by exploring our small businesses. Many local stores are offering 20% off storewide. 

