Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Oct 09
Owatonna Rendezvous • 7 a.m., “20” Rifle & Pistol Club and Straight River Archery Club, 1675 NW 50th St, Medford. A two day event that strives to educate the community on life prior to 1840. Demonstrations and living history: authentic skills on display by artisans who have a passion for the times of outdoor pioneers.. cooking, stitching, carving and marksmanship are all here to experience. Free to the public. $30 camping fee for participants and $5 shooting fee.
LIVE2LEAD • 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. This year features 5 incredible speakers who are all making a significant difference across industries and non-profits. Register at https://www.influencingforimpact.com/live2lead. Tickets include the simulcast, a workbook, snacks, lunch, networking, and a personal application plan. Single in-person tickets are $99, full table in-person tickets reserves a full 8-seat table just for $700 and 1/2 table in-person is 4 tickets for $366.
Fall Bingo fundraiser • 11 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Join Moonlighters Exchange Club for our fall Bingo fundraiser at Owatonna Elks Club on when shopping and Bingo combine to make for a great time. Shopping begins at 11 a.m. and Bingo at noon.
Acoustic View • 5 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Come enjoy the soothing sounds of Acoustic View. If you happen to be a member of the class of 1988, come down and enjoy a piece of your 50th makeup birthday cake and maybe see some faces that you haven’t seen for years.
Skitzo Fonik • 8:30 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Skitzo Fonik to perform hits by Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Journey, Nicki Minaj, Def Leppard, Justin Timberlake, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Pink, Aretha, Frankie Valli, and many more.
Sunday, Oct 10
Owatonna Rendezvous • 7 a.m., “20” Rifle & Pistol Club and Straight River Archery Club, 1675 NW 50th St, Medford. A two day event that strives to educate the community on life prior to 1840. Demonstrations and living history: authentic skills on display by artisans who have a passion for the times of outdoor pioneers.. cooking, stitching, carving and marksmanship are all here to experience. Free to the public. $30 camping fee for participants and $5 shooting fee.
VFW pancake breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Benefit breakfast for the Owatonna Gymnastics Club. All you can eat pancakes and French toast, fried or scrambled eggs, sausage, milk or juice. Tickets are $7.
Concealed carry class • 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cabela’s, 3900 Cabela Dr., Owatonna. Cabela’s in Owatonna, MN has partnered with Legal Heat, the nation’s leading firearms training firm to provide concealed carry classes meeting the qualifying requirements and documentation to obtain the Minnesota (NEW or RENEWAL) CCW Permit in a fun, informative, non-intimidating class. This CCW permit will allow concealed carry reciprocity in approximately 27+ states. Seating is limited. For prices and registration, go to https://mylegalheat.com/classes/in-person/concealed-carry-class-at-cabelas-owatonna-mn/
Owatonna Huskies Bullpen Club Annual Meeting • 6 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Meeting is open to the public and can provide input and ask questions. Club is also looking to add new board members for this upcoming season.
Monday, Oct 11
Brooktree Golf Course listening sessions • 9 a.m., Sign up for a listening session to help prepare for the 2022 golf season. Registration required; space is limited. Call 507-444-4321.
Tuesday, Oct 12
Mental Health First Aid course • 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1054 Truman Ave., Owatonna. Course will be taught by Mary Beth Trembley, a psychiatric nurse from Mankato with over 30 years of experience in mental health. The course meets CEU criteria for most licensures. (nursing, teaching, law enforcement, etc.) If interested, please contact Pastor Kirk Griebel at redeemerowatonna@outlook.com or 507-451-2720
Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection meeting • 9-10:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. All area WOMEN are invited. Special speaker is Mary McCarthy from Rochester, MN, who will be telling “A Pilgrimage of Hope: A Story of Faith and Medicine.” Special music will be provided by Pastor David Shaw. Lilly & Rose Boutique will also be featured. Please contact Inez at 451-9539 before noon on October 11th for reservations.4.00.
A Few Minutes to Feeling Good: The Link Between Gut Health and Brain Health • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic, 215 18th St SE, Owatonna. Join us for an educational presentation followed by a Q & A on the relationship between the health of digestive system and the health of your nervous system. Presented by: Dr. Robert Hanson, Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic with special guest: Tracy Bjerke, RDN, LD. Bjerke Nutrition and Wellness.
Thursday, Oct 14
Owatonna hiring event • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Doherty Staffing, 146 W Broadway St, Owatonna. Stop by & apply! Now hiring: assemblers, production workers, machine operators. Earn up to $20/hr depending on experience. Weekend shifts available.
Youth 1st’s Pigskin & Pork • 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Cash Wise Foods, 495 W North St., Owatonna. BBQ deals: full rack of ribs: $12; meal deal: ribs, 2 sides, cookie & drink: $9. Free delivery 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for orders of 10 or more. Prizes: Grand Prize grill, grill tools and $50 Cash Wise meat gift card sponsored by Cash Wise & Profinium. Additional prizes: OHS football & Vikings prizes. Food purchase required for prize drawings.