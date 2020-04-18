Due to the Coronavirus, Corky’s Early Bird Softball Tournament has been re-scheduled for September 10-13. I talked with tournament director Loren Dietz who said, “We never thought about canceling the event altogether. We didn’t want to lose the funds we raise for Park and Recreation scholarships. All of the participating teams rallied around our decision and selected the September date for the re-scheduled tournament. We’ll have to let the fields settle a bit after being used for parking at the fair.” As far as I know, this is the first time the tournament has been moved to later in the summer. Corky Ebeling, the originator of the tournament said that this is the first time the tournament has been moved to a later month.
Other changes
In other cancellations or postponements, the Smokin’ in Steele BBQ and Blues Festival has been canceled for this year. The Facebook posting said, “With the pandemic still growing and predicted to be at peak at contest time, the only responsible action in the interest of safety for everyone is to cancel the event and come back bigger and better in 2021.”
Decisions are forthcoming regarding the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival scheduled for June 20. Downtown Thursdays could be postponed to July-September if needed.
The Rotary Club shredding event will not be held this spring due to the pandemic.
The Steele County Historical Society Recognition Banquet will be postponed until a later date.
The OHS Band trip to Seattle this summer has been canceled.
German POW camp
When I drive to the Owatonna Clinic and destinations north I usually take County Road 45 to the stoplight intersection of 26th street. When I came to Owatonna, the wooded area west of County Road 45 provided housing, built for migrant workers, who were employed by the Owatonna Canning Company. Did you know that Owatonna was the site of a German POW camp during World War II? Jerry Carstensen of Owatonna sent me some facts about this camp, which was located at the same site as the migrant camps on county road 45 north.
More than 400,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war were interned in the United States during the war; most were German numbering about 380,000. There were hundreds of base and branch POW camps in the U.S. Many prisoners were transferred from Britain because it was getting more difficult to feed and house them. The POW’s came from two waves, one from the surrender of Africa troops and the other in 1944 following the D-Day invasion in Europe.
Numerous camps were located in North and South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Owatonna was one of those sites. The camp was located on what we may all remember as the “Cashman Corner”. The POW camp operated from March of 1944 to December, 1945. After the war the POW camps were closed and the Owatonna site was then used for Owatonna Canning Company migrant workers until that camp eventually closed.
The maximum number of POW’s at the Owatonna camp was around 200 at a time. Since so many men and women were gone fighting the war, there was a labor shortage in America so the POW’s would work at various agriculture operations including the Owatonna Canning Co.
Escaping
Prisoners’ escaping was not a problem (where they would go and if they got caught, they may be sent to a Russian POW camp which was not a place they wanted to go). One interesting event was in August of 1944 when three prisoners were not accounted for at bed check. The FBI was called in to start the search but they all returned on their own very early the next morning. Because of boredom they left to visit the Steele County Free Fair. There are no accounts of prisoners escaping. The photo included looks as if the prisoners are actually enjoying themselves. Carstensen told me that he obtained the photo from the “Camp Algona POW Museum” in Algona, Iowa that displays many artifacts and memorabilia from many of the POW camps in this region.
Thank you from OPD
The Owatonna Police Department issues thanks to the new business of Presto Packaging and Foam for providing a donation to the department Drone Unit. The unit had previously looked to create a custom case for the drone’s batteries and charging equipment, but the cost at that time precluded it from happening. Ryan Ayers, Presto’s Solutions Specialist, worked with police officers to create a custom foam insert which allows the department to organize and move the pieces they need to charge without having to haul all the drone equipment into the building.
Wilcox also honored
by wrestlers
Most of the recognition of Owatonna’s Ken Wilcox centered around hockey in Owatonna. He and Ken Austin were behind the actual beginning of the youth hockey program in Owatonna. However, in 1993, Wilcox was awarded the “Wrestling Honorary Citizen Award” at a junior high tournament in Owatonna. Wilcox was recognized for his contributions to the community and to the wrestling program. Former OHS wrestling coach Scot Davis said, “Ken was the first person I met when I came to town. He continuously sends me notes recognizing the team’s accomplishments.” Ken is now being tended to in the Twin Cities.
Cake auction day today
Today the annual Young Life Cake auction will take place entirely on-line. There will be plenty of “Virtual Cakes” instead of real cakes, or what some have called “Diet Cakes”. Visit Owatonna.younglife.org where you will find a link to the Cake Auction webpage. On that page you will see all of the auction items with the names of the amazing donors. You will be able to bid Online and there will be phone numbers listed for those who need help bidding. Today tune in live from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to see the items on your computer, phone or television, using the link that is posted on the webpage. KRFO FM (KAT KOUNTRY), 104.9, will be broadcasting the bidding starting at 9:00 a.m. This is the Cake Auction’s 42nd year. The goal is to raise $80,000 so that the Young Life program will remain active in Owatonna.
Cake auction history
This is a good opportunity to look back and see how the Cake Auction actually began. Prior to the time that Young Life sponsored the event, the auction was born through KRFO. The first recipient of funds for the auction went to the March of Dimes and was coordinated by KRFO’S Pink Allen. The KRFO studios were located at Cedar and Pearl where Kristi’s is now located. Cakes would be brought to the station and displayed in the windows of the station. The auction took place over the air from the back studio of the station. The March of Dimes began to fade out in town, and the Cake Auction benefitting the organization came to an end.
Kathy Muellerleile of Owatonna remembered the event and in the spring of 1978 she suggested that the auction be revived to benefit Young Life. The committee enthusiastically embraced the idea and ran that idea past all of us at KRFO. We jumped on board and said we would carry it on the air. That spring the committee prayed for 100 cakes and arranged to hold the first Young Life Cake Auction at Norwest Bank, whose president, Ken Wilcox was quick to offer the bank’s lobby for the site of the auction.
In April, 1978, the first cake auction benefitting Young Life was held and raised $1500. The auction became a yearly event and has been held without interruption for the past 42 years.
The format has remained about the same over the years. That first year 100 cakes were auctioned off and that number has remained the same. One hundred sale cakes selling at $40 each were made available. The auction ran from noon to 5:00 live on the radio. In later years, the cable TV in town showed the auction live but with the change of companies the televised event came to an end. The auction will be shown on Facebook. Check the Young Life Website at Owatonnayounglife.org. for instructions on using the link.
Kottke began specials
Bill Kottke of Kottke Jewelers began including his “surprise cupcakes” early in the game. Each cupcake contained an item from Kottke Jewelers and the cherished cake would include a diamond necklace. As the years went by, others began including “specials” which went along with each cake. Today there are specials with almost every cake….everything from a week’s use of a family lake cabin, to bicycles, to tickets for sporting events to new cars. Over the latter years the auction was moved to the Owatonna High School gym to accommodate more people. That will not take place this year. All of the on-line auction will originate in the Young Life office.
Night of Knights
The St. Mary’s “Night of Knights” auction will also be conducted on-line tonight. There will be live posts this evening on Facebook. The bidding site is https://one.bidpal.net/smsnok. Bidders will need to register with a credit card in order to bid today.
Bowl for kid’s sake
The Big Brothers/Big Sisters “Bowl for Kid’s Sake” has been re-scheduled for sometime in the fall.
Muscle cars needed for fair
Les Abraham asks anyone wishing to exhibit a muscle car from the 60’s and 70’s at this year’s fair auto museum to call him at 398-2084, or John Simon at 676-1207 or Jerry Carstenson at 363-9660.
Back to Southview
Those of us who must under go regular INR blood testing at the clinic can now forgo the extended trip to Mayo on the north end of town for that five minute appointment. A testing site has been established in the parking area of the old Southview clinic location where you can have your finger pricked while in your car and the results will be called to you. How convenient!
A message to
Owatonna from Mayo
A message by e-mail from the President of Mayo Health System was directed to all patients: “We know local businesses, non-profits, educators, our families and many of our friends and neighbors are feeling the challenging impacts of COVID-19. The change, disruption and challenge we are experiencing together is acute and unprecedented. We recognize that in may locations, our organization is among the largest employers in the community, and changes to staffing have wide-reaching impacts. By preserving jobs and benefits through temporary furloughs, not layoffs, we are staying true to our commitment to staff the communities we serve. In this difficult time, we want you to know that Mayo Clinic Health System stands with you, your family, and your community’ together, we will emerge stronger and even more united in our common purpose of improving the well-being and vitality of our communities.”
Grace period for
D.L. renewal
If you’re like me and your driver’s license has expired, you have a two month grace period to renew after the license bureau opens.
OHS hockey awards
There was no end-of-year high school hockey banquet this year, but coach Josh Storm has released names of this past season award winners;
LEE HARRA AWARD: Collin Peterson: This award is selected by Collin’s teammates as the most valuable senior on the team. Harra played for the Owatonna Midgets in the finals of two state tournaments. He was killed in action in Viet Nam on January 30, 1969.
KEN AUSTIN AWARD: Zach Wiese: Presented by the Blue Line Club to the player, who by his actions on the ice displays leadership, dedication, teamwork, hustle and enthusiasm for this grand game. Ken Austin was instrumental in starting the youth hockey program in Owatonna in 1952.
DUDLEY OTTO AWARD: Devon Roush: Presented to the most improved player. Otto was first head coach for OHS hockey.
KEN WILCOX AWARD: Austin Mundt: Team Above Self. Presented to the player who donates time and effort to the OYHA Youth Hockey program. Sets an example to which all younger players may aspire, places team goals ahead of personal achievement and consistently demonstrates respect for the game and respect for his teammates, coaches and opponents on and off the ice.
HONORABLE MENTION: Taylor Bogan, Casey Johnson and Wyatt Oldefendt
NEXT YEAR’S CAPTAIN: Zach Kubicek
Honors for Voss
While talking hockey, let me send congratulations to past OHS goal tender Doug Voss, three-time All-MIAC and two-time All-America goaltender. A 1986 graduate of Bethel College, Voss still dominates the Bethel Royals’ record book more than three decades after his playing career concluded.
Can you remember?
Do you remember what grocery store occupied the space where Hy-Vee is now? I couldn’t come up with the answer until I read it. It was Pat’s Super Market, operated by Pat Ollhoff. Pat and Betsy ran the store for two years.
Joke of the week
Eighty-year-old Bessie bursts into the rec. room at the retirement home. She holds her clenched fist in the air and announces, “Anyone who can guess what’s in my hand can make love with me tonight!!” An elderly gentleman in the rear shouts out, “An elephant?” Bessie thinks a minute and says, “Close enough.”
Finally, as a senior citizen was driving down the freeway, his car phone rang. Answering, he heard his wife’s voice urgently warning him, “Vernon, I just heard on the news that there’s a car going the wrong way on M-25. Please be careful!” “Hell,” said Vernon, “It’s not just one car. It’s hundreds of them!”