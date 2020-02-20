MANKATO — Michelle R. Simon of Owatonna has been named the 2020 MCSS Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
Michelle teaches first grade at McKinley Elementary STEAM School in Owatonna, Minnesota. She is recognized for her ability to develop and teach engaging, integrated social studies units such as a Grimm Fairy Tale unit in which students read stories, analyzed photos of castles in Germany and took on engineering challenges such as building Rapunzel’s tower. She is committed to teaching social studies because “it allows us to cross boundaries and learn more about each other and our world.” Michelle is a STEM certified teacher and a Goethe Institute TOP fellow.
Award recipients will be honored at the annual MCSS awards dinner on Sunday, March 1, 2020 the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato MN. At that dinner MCSS will honor three excellent teachers, at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. This year MCSS will also award a “Lifetime Achievement” recognition, which acknowledges an educator who has made an impact both in her classroom and across the state. The keynote speaker for the evening will be John Tinker, plaintiff in the 1969 landmark Supreme Court case Tinker v. Des Moines. Tickets for this dinner can be purchased here by selecting option 6B “Social Studies Social” through Feb. 21, 2020.
The mission of the Minnesota Council for the Social Studies is to support, advocate for, and celebrate excellence in the teaching and learning of social studies in Minnesota www.mcss.org. The Minnesota Council for the Social Studies is an affiliate council of the National Council for the Social Studies www.socialstudies.org .