Five individuals have been nominated by members of the community to be awarded the 2022 Book of Golden Deeds through the Exchange Club of Owatonna.
The Exchange Club and the Golden Deeds Committee congratulates each one of the candidates for being an exemplary, caring member of our community. It is their pleasure to honor and thank them for the contributions they have made to this community.
Sue and Dave Schroeder
Sue and Dave were the original charter members of the Owatonna Cultural Diversity Network and started and planned the Culture fest every year until it ended. Dave was the original planner and performer at the HomeTown Sampler concert series that benefits Community Pathways, which is now in its 29th year. They participated in youth activities, chaperoning youth mission trips, church confirmation mentors, and participating on the worship team. Dave started and coached Owatonna High School’s Trap Shooting team. Sue is a school social worker and makes a difference in our youth every day. Following Dave’s death, Sue established a college Law Enforcement Scholarship in Dave’s name. Though Dave is no longer with us, Sue carries on with many of his inspirations.
Kay Oberle
As her nominator states; “Kay is a compassionate person with a big heart. She has a multitude of talents and abilities that make her a valuable volunteer.” Her volunteerisms extend to all ages and are in the areas of health, sports, education, community service and religion. From 2011-15 Kay was the volunteer coordinator for the Community Blood Drive that was held 5 times yearly. Her service had a major impact to people needing blood.
Kay was a member of the committee to bring pickle ball courts to Morehouse Park, active member of AAUW helping bring scholarship dollars to local girls and was chair of the AAUW state convention held in Owatonna. She also is the Allina Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship co-chair, and member of the Community Emergency Response Team which is trained to help the community during natural disasters. Kay is a volunteer at Community Pathways, assisting in helping community members with clothing and household items. She also serves as a tour guide for the History Center Orphanage Museum. Kay has been active in her church, serving on the finance council, Catholic Daughters officer, Council of Catholic Women and helps with Meals on Wheels with St. Joseph Church.
In the past Kay was active in Mrs. Jaycees/Jaycee Women, Transitional Housing, United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations. Participated with school activities when her girls were in school including Girl Scout leader, Owatonna Basketball Association, Owatonna Gymnastics Board, Religious Education teacher, McKinley PTA, and Young Life Board Member.
Kathleen Miller
Her nominator states: “She sets an excellent example for anyone getting involved in the community which creates a huge impact on everyone she works with”. Kathleen has been an active member of the Exchange Club of Steele County for 25 years, during those years she has served as club secretary, bulletin editor, as well as district secretary and Division 4 Director. She participates in all club activities and helps with all fund raisers including Steele County fair parking, spring flowers, and many others. Kathleen received the All-American Volunteer Award from the Minnesota District Exchange Club along with other awards for Best Club bulletin.
Kathleen is also active in her church where she has been treasurer, secretary and scripture reader, past Sunday school coordinator and heads up the women’s sewing group for missions. She has also been a church youth leader, Sunday school teacher, camp counselor and VBS director.
She has volunteered at Community Pathways, belongs to the Owatonna Christian Women’s Club, member of the Owatonna History Center, and assists the AMVETS with secretarial duties.
Kathleen helped a Sudanese family obtain their citizenship, and provided them rides.
Kathleen and Lowell converted their barn into a youth recreation center where they have hosted many youth activities.
Taylor Herman
Taylor’s nominator states, ”Taylor is a young professional who has a young family but finds time to volunteer for the community”. Taylor is President of the Habitat of Humanity Board of Directors, and is on the Hops for Humanity committee. He also chairs the Chamber young professionals group. His leadership with Habitat for Humanity has kept the program in Steele County, which impacts the lives of families and helps end cycles of poverty which enriches the community in the long run.
Taylor is also active with Youth 1st which promotes a healthy athletic environment for players, parents, coaches and officials. Taylor has served on the Owatonna Chamber Board for 10 years and works closely with the chamber young professionals group which gives people a place in the community with the intended outcome of their long term life here in Owatonna.
Dan Gorman
Dan was raised in Owatonna, and started volunteering at a young age. Jaycees was a big part of his life where he served as president of the Owatonna chapter, District President, and was awarded the lifetime member of the Jaycee’s International. He is a former member of the Exchange Club of Owatonna, Big Brother/Big Sister Board member, has served as chairman of the Bowl for Kids’ Sake, past president of the Brooktree Golf Association, just to name a few.
Dan has served on the Steele County Historical Society as a board member and a volunteer associate, and a Cottage 11 tour guide. He has served as chairperson for the annual United Way pledge drive, Steele County Free Fair volunteer, and is a Meals on Wheels volunteer for SEMCAC.
Dan is active on the Parks and Recreation Scholarship Committee, was active in Boy Scouts, and other youth activities.
The past 25 years Dan has given up his Thanksgiving and Christmas days to run the phone bank at the Community Dinners, and coordinates the delivery of the meals.
He assists with the Ataxia and Alzheimer’s research Golf Tournaments, the American Heart Association, Relay for Life, and is a blood donor.
Attend the banquet
The Exchange Club of Owatonna will hold the Book of Golden Deeds Banquet on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at Torey’s Restaurant. The banquet is held biannually, however it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The recipient of 2022 Book of Golden Deeds will be announced at the banquet that night. Tickets are available at Insty Prints and Kottke’s for $25. Deadline to purchase tickets will be Thursday, April 14. Guest speaker at the banquet will be Annette Duncan, Steele County United Way President. Duncan, who works closely with volunteers throughout the community, will stress the importance of volunteerism and helping others.
Past recipients include: Agnes Melbostad, Jessie Partidge, W.P. “Pop” Jones, Margaret Drum, A.J. “Duffy” Hamren, Dorothy “Dot” Nelson, Ray Johnson, Elmer Hammann, Cliff and Rosella Elmore, Helen Prestegard, Dr. Donald Dewey, Phyllis Gross, Til Kraay, Violet Rifleman, Lorraine Hanson, Chet Hoven, Rueben A. Kaplan, Mary Gruenhagen, Kathy Staska, Mary Tellijohn, Donald Wesely, Dr. John N. Schoen, Pat Mollenhauer, Bud Baldus, Norma Buxton, Odell & Lois Knutson, Trudy Pierce, Bob Jurgensen, Wayne Klinkhammer, Anne Deetz, Charlotte Harms, Evelyn Hershberger, Harvey and Maxine Ronglien, Bill and Betty Ahrens, Sandra Dinse, Jerry Ganfield, Gladys Wavrin, Carol Zetah, Gary Schwartz, Ruth Boser, Todd Hale, Mike & Tammi Ferch, Marlene Camilli and Joan and Walt Spindler.
The Exchange Club of Owatonna wishes to thank our sponsors, State Farm Insurance-Steve Carroll and Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Real Estate. If you have any questions, please call Sharon at 507-363-0143