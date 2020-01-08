Registration for Upcoming Trips is Now Open! Upcoming Trips Include:
• Treasure Island on Jan. 15. Cost is $25 for ALP members or $40 for non-members. RSVP by Jan. 10.
• “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at Old Log Theater on Jan. 29. Cost is $61 for ALP members (includes lunch) or $76 for non-members. RSVP by Jan. 14.
• “Looney Lutherans in Livin’ La Vida Lutheran” at Ames Center on Feb. 5. Cost is $56 for ALP members (includes lunch) or $71 for non-members. RSVP by Jan. 14.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. There were 22 players, 6 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 3,270 points. Second Place went to Ann Ruehling with 3,160 points. Third Place went to Annie Matzke with 3,030 points. Fourth Place went to Shelly Malecha with 2,990 points. Fifth place went to Joe Zerby with 2,950 points. Sixth Place when to Shirley Dahl with 2,780 points. Ann Ruehling made a 10 no trump bid.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
The upcoming books are:
Jan. 27- “ A Man Called Peter” by Cathrine Marshall
Feb. 24- “Beartown” by Fedrick Backmann
March 16- “Cape Ann” by Faith Sullivan
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Reuben Ebeling
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Reuben Ebeling 182 (+27)
Game 2: Delores Boyer 180 (+30)
Game 3: Jim Gasner 188 (+40); Reuben Ebeling 180 (+25)
High Series: Reuben Ebeling 513 (+48)
Split Conversions: Reuben Ebeling (3-6-7-10 & 9-10); Delores Boyer (3-7-10); Jim Gasner (5-7); Willie Peterson & Judy Drevlow (3-10 each)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Jan. 6
High games: Jim Gasner 188 +26, Rueben Ebeling 189 +33, Steve Seibert 213 +40, Jim Wolesky 165 +25, Dennis Branstad 224 +49, Norma Louis 150 +30 and 161 +41, Marty Speikers 211 +26 and 227 +42 and Kathy Gordon 152 +40
Split Conversions: Marty Speikers 2-7, Arlene Gleason 5-6, Norma Louis 3-10, Judy Drevlow 3-10, Judy Johnson 3-10, Greg Posch 2-7 three times, Jean Reese 4-5-7, Murray Srock 5-7, Becky Christainson 5-7, Judy Harlicker 9-10 and Sharon Allard 6-10
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: tie for first was Marty Speikers and Jim Gasner and tie for 2nd and 3rd was Judy Harlicker and Greg Louis
2nd game: Marty Speikers, Kathy Gordon and Rueben Ebeling
3rd game: Dennis Branstad, Norma Louis and Steve Seibert
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room, all participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage, Dec. 30, 2019
The weather kept some of the usual crowd away, but the five players who did show up had fun and a lot of laughs. Instead of teams, individual scores were kept. There was time for only five games, but Joan Kaiser still managed to score 555 to take first place. Second was Diane Kaplan with a 511. She also had the high hand of the day--a 17. Sharon Hassing and Lowell Larson tied for third with 494, and Steve Britt was only one point away from making it a three-way tie.
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.