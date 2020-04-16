OWATONNA — Acts of kindness and overall support from the business community in the fight against COVID-19 is greatly appreciated by staff and leaders at Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna.
Recently, Federated Insurance in Owatonna donated blue lights for the exterior lighting at the clinic’s entrance to show solidarity and support during the pandemic. The blue lights can be seen in the evening hours. Employees also recently received flowering plants from Kleckers Kreations in Owatonna. Dozens of plants were given to staff members who are taking care of patients.
"I have been so touched by all the people in our community who have reached out to offer support for our local health care workers during this pandemic," says Brian Bunkers, M.D., CEO at Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna. "It really means a lot to our staff to know that their hard work is appreciated and supported."