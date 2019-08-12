<&firstgraph>ELLENDALE — County Highway 3 from MN 30 to County Highway 45 in Somerset and Summit Townships will be closed to thru traffic for construction starting Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. A detour will be posted using MN 30 and County Highway 45.
The portion of the highway that is shared with County Highway 4 will remain open but will be constructed under traffic. In this section, the highway will have lane closures with flaggers at times. Expect delays.
The project will regrade ditches that have silted in. The project will then reclaim the existing pavement and place new bituminous pavement and aggregate shoulders.
Construction is expected to be completed this fall. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .