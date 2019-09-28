If you like brownies (and who doesn’t), this simple recipe offers everything a brownie should. Plus, it was a blue ribbon winner at the Steele County Free Fair this year.
Luci Degen offers this recipe to anyone who wants a better brownie. It is often served at functions at the Maple Trails Apartments, a treat for the young and old.
Brownies
4 eggs
1 stick of butter, softened in the microwave
1 cup sugar
1 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Container (12 ounces) of chocolate syrup
Chopped nuts (optional)
Butter up a rimmed cookie sheet. In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients well. Spread the mixture evenly in the prepared cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
Frosting
1 1/4 cup sugar
5 tablespoons butter
6 tablespoons milk
Mix and bring to a boil in the microwave, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Blend well and frost the brownies.
You’re going to like them!