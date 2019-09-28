Brownies
By JEFFREY JACKSON jjackson@owatonna.com

If you like brownies (and who doesn’t), this simple recipe offers everything a brownie should. Plus, it was a blue ribbon winner at the Steele County Free Fair this year.

Luci Degen offers this recipe to anyone who wants a better brownie. It is often served at functions at the Maple Trails Apartments, a treat for the young and old.

Brownies

4 eggs

1 stick of butter, softened in the microwave

1 cup sugar

1 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Container (12 ounces) of chocolate syrup

Chopped nuts (optional)

Butter up a rimmed cookie sheet. In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients well. Spread the mixture evenly in the prepared cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Frosting

1 1/4 cup sugar

5 tablespoons butter

6 tablespoons milk

Mix and bring to a boil in the microwave, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Blend well and frost the brownies.

You’re going to like them!

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

