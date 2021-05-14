In a rather surprising move, the Freeborn County Fair in neighboring Albert Lea has canceled the 2021 fair. This decision was announced by the fair board prior to the news of lifted restrictions for this summer by Gov. Tim Walz. In a press release, the Freeborn County Fair Board made the following statement: "Along with concern for safety of the public, the Fair Board is also responsible for the financial stability of the fair to ensure it will be able to continue for many years to come."
The release said the decision had to be made at this time to avoid the large expense of entertainment, as there is no guarantee when restrictions will be lifted. The entertainment contracts alone, along with stage, sound and lights are $300,000. Income received from other events throughout the year at the fairgrounds is also typically used to offset fair expenses, but there hasn’t been any event income since the fairgrounds was closed in May 2020 by Freeborn County commissioners.
The Freeborn County Fair annually brings in top-of-the-line entertainment, which is very costly. Fair manager Mike Woitas said he hopes to secure the same entertainment for the 2022 fair that was booked for the last two years before they were canceled.
Steele County Fair; upward and onward
I am asked by many readers if the Steele County Free Fair is definitely on for this year. The answer is a resounding yes. Contracts have been sent out to vendors. Beer garden bands have been booked as follows: Tuesday night: Arch Allies, Wednesday night: Johnny Holm, Thursday night: IV Play Band, Friday night: Thunderstruck, Saturday afternoon: Led Penny, Saturday evening: Shane Martin, Sunday afternoon: Dan Stursa, Sunday night, The White Keys.
2022 theme
The fair is seeking suggestions on the theme for the 2022 fair. If you have an idea or two, send them to the fair office by May 15. The theme does not have to rhyme, should be fairly short, and something that brings to mind the SCFF.
Donations needed for downtown flower baskets
It won’t be long until the beautiful hanging flower baskets will be going up that grace the downtown area. Typically, the baskets are hung the week before Memorial Day and remain in place through Labor Day. The goal is for 135 baskets to be hung in the downtown area at a cost of $125 per basket per season. This amount includes the purchase of plants and planting of baskets along with maintenance and care of each basket throughout the growing/summer season.
As of now, there have not been enough contributions to cover this year’s planting and this program is in jeopardy of being cut short. Your financial help is needed. Consider making a tax-deductible donation. If making a donation by check, please make it payable to the Owatonna Chamber Foundation-Flower Basket Program, and send to the Chamber of Commerce, 320 Hoffman Dr, Owatonna, MN, 55060. One hundred percent of your donation goes to purchase flowers from a local grower, hire daily waterers, fertilize and maintain the flower baskets. The city donates workers to help hang and take down baskets.
The committee is also in need of substitute waterers for weekend watering. This is a paid position. If you are an early riser, contact Shirley at the Main Street office at the Chamber of Commerce, 451-7970.
Owatonna hockey made history 55 years ago
Here’s one more hockey story from the early years. The year was 1966. That was the year when a group of Owatonna boy’s hockey players who made up the Jaycee Midget Hockey Team made quite a name for themselves both state-wide and nationally. This team took the second-place trophy at the state midget hockey tournament in March of 1965 and a month later went to the national midget tournament in Sault St. Marie, Michigan where they won three of five games. In the state match-up, Owatonna beat Duluth-Case 9-2 in the first game, took So. St. Paul into two overtimes before winning that game 5-4 and went on to play a true north-south battle in the championship game with International Falls and lost 6-2.
International Falls made the decision that they couldn’t swing the trip financially to the national tournament in Michigan, so Owatonna was invited and the decision was made to go to the tournament. Mutt Matejcek set about raising $350 for expenses. Head coach Ron Woody, who ran the Owatonna Dairy Queen, arranged practice at Aldrich Arena. Remember, back then we had no indoor ice, merely relying on Straight River Ice for practices and games. The early spring sun in March had taken its toll on the river ice.
On Thursday, April 1, the team departed from Owatonna accompanied by Coach Woody, trainer Stuart Woody, Mayor Ken Austin, Otto and Silver Anderson, Carl Sehnert and a number of other hockey parents and fans providing transportation for the team or just going along to watch. The Owatonna delegation spent the first night in Marion, Wisconsin and reached the Michigan peninsula city on Friday in time for stretching and a workout on tournament ice.
A blow
The team's hopes took a blow on the day they left town when the Minnesota State High School League ruled against taking along a So. St. Paul forward line with Owatonna. Such an addition, the League ruled, would make the Owatonna lineup an all-star squad, rather than an Owatonna squad, and participation in all-star programs is strictly forbidden. Rather than jeopardize chances of So. St. Paul and Owatonna boys in future high school competition, the Owatonna coaches decided to go with the players who, in the past season, had won 24 of 25 games played.
As it turned out, the Owatonna midgets won three of five games, bowing to the host “Soo” in the championship game. The team lost their opener to Chicago 5-3 after springing off to a 3-0 lead. Owatonna then bounced back to “bomb” its next two opponents beating Beloit, Wis. 10-1 and Denver 11-1.
In Sunday’s first game, the locals won a 3-2 thriller over Fort Wayne that decided second place after Fort Wayne upset Chicago. Two other competing teams matched Owatonna’s 3-2 tournament record, but the Owatonna kids were awarded second place on the basis of more goals scored (27...three more than Fort Wayne) while allowing less goals than all other competitors except the champs.
KRFO sports director Hugh Phillips went along to broadcast the games. A warm reception greeted the team when they arrived back home. They were treated to dinner at the Inne Towne Motel. Greeting them with comments were “Old Doc Puckish” Dr. Jim McEnaney, then Chamber of Commerce Board Chair, Mayor Ken Austin, Cliff Elmore (Jaycee President), Charles Cashman, Elwood Mahlman and Hugh Phillips. It was another thrilling chapter of the early days of Owatonna hockey.
Oops!
In my recent listing of OHS teams that took state championships, I did not include the second championship by the baseball team in 1986. Dale Timm was the coach.
Joke of the week
Three old guys are out walking. First one says, “Windy, isn’t it?” Second one says, “No, it’s Thursday!” Third one says, “So am I. Let’s go get a beer!”