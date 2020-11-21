It’s near that time. Roast turkey is well served, especially alongside a fresh sauce.
8 ounces fresh cranberries, washed and picked over
1 large granny smith apple, peeled, cored and chopped
4 ounces canned pineapple tidbits, drained
Juice of 1/2 fresh orange
1/2 teaspoon orange peel zest
Boil sugar and water for three minutes. Add the fruit, juice and zest and simmer until the cranberries split and the apple is tender. Gently stir occasionally while simmering.
Cool and refrigerate if not serving immediately. This sauce can be served hot, cold, or at room temperature, and is great with ham as well.
H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.
“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.