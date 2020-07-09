The Owatonna Art Center's annual Secret Garden Tour will be held on Sunday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Though the world has changed with Covid 19, the beauty of nature, colorful fragment blossoms and the tasty sensations of vegetables remain the same. Five gardeners invite the public into their natural surroundings within the city limits. Participants will receive a list of the address at the Art Center on the day of the tour and can visit any they wish within the established time.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the tour. They can be purchased at Kottke’s and the Arts Center.