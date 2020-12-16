The Steele County Home Economics Association is offering its Jean and Jessie Partridge Memorial Scholarship. This $500 scholarship is offered to individuals majoring in Home Economics, Family Consumer Sciences or related fields (Consumer Sciences, Textiles, Food Science, Child Development and Parenting, Housing, Hospitality, Family Social Sciences, etc.) at any accredited college or university.
Eligible students must have completed two years in the major. The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2021.
For more information, please call Judie Buerman at 451-2537 or Barbara Paulson at 451-9686.