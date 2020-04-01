OWATONNA — Due to the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 virus and the recommendations from the CDC, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Stay Home Executive Order, the Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has come to the decision to cancel this season’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Little Theatre of Owatonna is committed to helping keep their patrons, volunteers, cast, and crew safe and hopes to bring this production to the community in a future season.
LTO is committed to their mission to provide the community of Owatonna and surrounding areas the opportunity to participate in quality live theatre as an audience member, actor or production crew. As a non-profit dependent on volunteers as well as ticket sales to remain open, they did not come to this decision lightly.
The public’s understanding and patience is appreciated at this time.