TODD HALE: Owatonna's artist talents continue to shine

Over the years I have been in Owatonna I have noted quite a number of talented artists that went on to develop art as a serious hobby or as a professional art teacher. My latest discovery is Renee Olson Sonka, an OHS grad and daughter of Dave (Ole) and Nancy Olson of Owatonna. The painting you see earned Renee an Honorable Mention in an arts show known as “Northern Lights Art Competition” held in White Bear Lake, Minnesota that featured 200 artists from nine countries that submitted over 400 pieces. One hundred eight were selected and 12 received awards in this very prestigious show. It’s an annual show hosted by the White Bear Center for the Arts in White Bear Lake. Normally, the show is well known locally and regionally (in the greater metro area) but this is the first year it has been expanded to include national and international entries. Due to the fact it was a virtual showing, due to the pandemic, it was decided to open the show to a broader pool of artists and a broader audience.
About the painting
Renee’s painting is titled “Framed Heron” created with Sumi-ink and origami paper. Renee said, “The ink is painted quickly and intuitively, while the collage elements take time and deliberation. I find the mixture of materials and techniques creates a challenging and balanced practice, helping me to develop versatility.”
About Renee
Renee is a 1991 graduate of OHS. Gary Seykora was her art instructor. Dee Teller is her mentor. She obtained her bachelor of fine arts degree with art education as her major and studied at Iowa State. She is married to David Sonka. They have two teenagers and she is an art teacher at Mounds Park Academy in St. Paul teaching art to middle and high school students, a job she has held since 1998.
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna School District. The following gifts were accepted graciously recently by the Owatonna School Board: $100 from Viracon to OHS for the Snow Drive; $50.00 from Patricia Johnson and David Lewis to Roosevelt for ECFE classroom supplies; $1,000 from Steele County Public Health to Lincoln Elementary for Railyard Fitness System; $500 from Steele County Public Health to Lincoln Elementary for water filling station; $555.35 from Lincoln PTO to Lincoln Elementary for water filling station; $1300 from Music Boosters, Owatonna for cello bows for OHS orchestra; $100 from Kate’s Therapeutic Massage to Owatonna Education Center, ECSE; Fashion Ring (925 Sterling Blue Spinel from Jostens for NHS talent show raffle to benefit Rachel’s Light; $250 from Ron and Lora Nielsen to Roosevelt for clay target team; $565.50 from Owatonna Chapter of the Minnesota Council of the Gifted and Talented for the Gifted and Talented program; 16 lightweight, portable stacking benches from Gopher Sport to Roosevelt.
OHS Prom and Graduation to be held
OHS juniors and seniors can start shopping for dresses and reserving tuxes for Prom this year. The Owatonna School Board was informed at their last meeting that after being canceled due to COVID last year Prom will be held this year. The date is May 8 and the place is the Four Seasons Centre. The only change will be that there will be no Grand March. Participants will be required to wear masks.
The district is also planning to hold graduation this year but the location will be changed from the Four Seasons Centre to outside on the football field. The date is June 6, and an alternate weather day will be the following evening. The outdoor event will still allow each grad four tickets for their guests. The district expects to have 1,500 spectators, spread out on either side of the field.
Giving Saturday
Both the Young Life Cake Auction and the St. Mary’s Night of Knight’s Auction will be held next Saturday, April 17. Here’s the latest on both events: Cake Auction: The event will be held totally online and shown on Owatonnalive.com. It will not be broadcast on radio. The location will be at Trinity Lutheran Church. Members of the public can view the cakes personally at a walk-through from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. that Saturday morning. You can also place a bid on a cake during the walk-through. There will be 100 sale cakes that can be purchased for $40.00. St. Mary’s Night of Knights Auction: This is the largest fundraiser of the year for St. Mary’s. Premium Package bidding starts at 7:00 p.m. Online registration for the event is now open. Participants will need to register for a bidder number and then may view and bid on auction items the night of the event using the following link: https://one.bidpal.net.smsnok/welcome. For those who also want to “follow along” in real time, committee members will have live check-ins and announce raffle winners throughout the night on their Facebook page: Night of Knights Auction-A Benefit for St. Mary’s School. One hundred percent of auction profits goes directly towards St. Mary’s School’s future.
Chairs for the auction are Katie Miller, Wes Miller, Angie Weller and Matt and Bridgett Bowar.
Bragging rights
Permit Mary and I to brag about our grandson, Riley Hale, son of OHS grad Tim Hale and Noelle Hale. Riley has been selected to receive a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship for his three-year study in a research-based graduate degree program at an accredited non-profit U.S. institution of higher education. Riley is currently studying and working in the Fresh Water Science Department at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He will begin study for his Ph.D. in 2022.
Gary Staats of Owatonna is bragging about his granddaughter, Jessica VonRuden, daughter of Jim and Kay Staats VonRuden. Jessica was named Player of the Year at the Adrian College women’s hockey team for the 2020-21 season. She recorded a league-leading 34 points with 20 goals. Fourteen of those points and eight of the goals came during the regular season. The junior forward finished with 14 assists and was one of two forwards from Adrian that made the All-Conference team.
Jessica was a star hockey player for the Huskies during her high school years at OHS. She scored 35 goals during her senior year.
Did you know?
Did you know that Todd Egbert of Owatonna has been named “Big Brother of the Year” for the southeastern Minnesota region and then for the entire state. He will learn this spring if he will receive this honor for the nation. Todd and his little brother, Nate, who is now 17, have been paired together for the last five years.
No Memorial Day parade
Again this year no parade is planned for Memorial Day. A short program recognizing veterans who have passed away this past year will be held. More details later.
Joke of the week
Two elderly ladies had been friends for many decades. Lately their activities have been limited to meeting a few times a week to play cards. One day they were playing cards when one looked at the other and said “Now don’t get mad at me, I know we’ve been friends for a long time….but I just can’t think of your name. I’ve thought and thought, but I can remember it. Please tell me what your name is. Her friend glared at her. For just three minutes she just stared and glared at her. Finally, she said, “How soon do you need to know?”