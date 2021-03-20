As a child, I hated shots. The thought of someone sticking a needle in my arm unnerved me. I did all I could to avoid shots. One time, I caught a terrible cold that just seemed to linger so mom decided to take me to the doctor. At that young age, my experience with doctor’s was limited to vaccination shots. So when mom said we were going to the doctor, I flipped out. I cried and begged mom to promise me that I wasn’t going to get a shot. The only way I was going was if mom promised I wouldn’t get a shot.
Of course, mom had no idea if I would get a shot. She said that she didn’t think I would, but we would have to wait and see what the doctor said. That was not the assurance I was looking for. I decided to step up my protests and started wailing and begging even more that I wouldn’t get a shot. In the car ride to the doctor and in the doctor’s waiting room, my meltdown continued. Eventually, mom conceded and said, “No, you’re not getting a shot.” She didn’t know that, but I must have worn her out with my outrageous tirade.
Eventually, we entered the doctor’s office, the nurse took my vitals and then left. During this lull, I repeatedly sought assurance from my mother that I wasn’t going to get a shot. The doctor arrived, examined me, and then, you guessed it, prescribed A SHOT. After the doctor left, my wailing resumed and I unleashed my anxieties on mom who said I wouldn’t get a shot. But do you know what? She didn’t take me out of the office. She didn’t tell the doctor that wasn’t an option. She let me get that shot despite all my antics. Why? Because she knew it was necessary. The pain of that shot would ultimately help me get better.
In two weeks, many will gather to worship the Lord Jesus and reflect on His death. We will revisit the horrible suffering the Lord Jesus endured on that first Good Friday. A suffering so great that He even asked His Father to let that cup pass from him if possible. He told His Father he didn’t want that shot. But the Father said, “Son, it is necessary even though it will hurt.” The cross was excruciating, but without the suffering of Christ we would have no ground for forgiveness and eternal life. It was necessary.
You may be enduring some pain now and pleading with God not to go through it. But God may let you endure it. Not because He is cruel, but because He knows the pain you endure is not meaningless. It may even be necessary in ways you don’t understand. God is good. God loves you. And because of that, He allows us to get “shots” even though they hurt and even if we throw a fit.