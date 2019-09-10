OWATONNA — The Owatonna Rotary Club is seeking nominations for the Paul Harris — Vern White Award.
The purpose of this award is to recognize a Non-Rotarian whose life and actions exemplify the spirit of the motto, “Service Above Self” and exhibits the characteristics that represent the values of the 4 Way Test: Is it truthful, is it fair to all concerned, will it build goodwill and friendships, and will it be beneficial to all concerned?
A person nominated should exhibit a true sense of honesty in all of their business and personal dealings, exemplify a genuine caring for those people that surround them on a regular basis, provide a helping hand that builds solid foundations of friendship, inspiration and encouragement to others, and their activities, involvements, volunteerism and/or leadership leaves their community a better place.
Deadline for submission of applications is Sept. 27.Those with questions should contact Roger Warehime at 451-2480 or roger.warehime@owatonnautilities.com.