“Lipelt is the name of quality,
Lipelt for everything musically,
records, pianos and organs too,
Instruments, radios and hi-fi for you.
Owatonna’s very first musical stop
Always Lipelt Music Shop”
It was like it was yesterday. I can remember being on the air and cueing up the tape that contained the Lipelt Music Shop jingle and playing it before I read their commercial. For 20 years, Gail Lipelt’s music store was indeed Owatonna’s very first musical stop. I remember sitting down with Gail to reminisce his days of providing music to Owatonna residents. “I took a lot of kidding about that jingle,” Gail laughed. “The sicker people got of it, the better it worked for us!”
Gail Lipelt came to Owatonna in May of 1952 when he bought the music store which was originally located next to the former Selvik’s Café in the 300 block of North Cedar. “I was actually part of a business partnership that had stores in Owatonna, Austin, Albert Lea and Mankato,” he told me. “There were too many chiefs and not enough Indians and I was anxious to go out on my own. Vic Christopherson had bought the Owatonna store from the partnership and had run it as an independent. I was in the Austin store of Stephenson Music and approached Vic one day about buying him out. He was having some health problems. We put the deal together. After the sale, Vic opened Vic’s Radio and TV at that location and Gail moved his store to the 100 block of North Cedar next to Elwood Star Cleaners.
According to Gail, music stores were different than they are now. “We had the whole ball of wax…records, sheet music, band instruments, pianos and later organs.”
Gail’s wife, Myrtle, was busy raising the six Lipelt children, but became active in the store in 1957 by teaching piano and organ. “It was pretty much a family operation,” Gail told me. “Five of the six kids worked in the store. Greg never had a desire to become involved in the business, but it was a great experience for the other five who put some time there. Roger, Terry, Greg, Todd and Debbie were all located in the Twin Cities. David still lives in Owatonna. Roger passed away in 2012.
The listening rooms
My wife remembers the listening rooms at Lipelt Music. These were small rooms where customers could try out records before buying them. Gail said, “We later installed ‘listening posts’ right where the records were displayed. I used to look forward to the kids coming in after school to pick out records. The 45 RPM unbreakable records were really an improvement. Before that, we only had the fragile 78’s and a good share of them were broken just from the transportation. Others broke just from customers handling them.
Luther Hanson, who later opened the Hanson Music Store on Main Street, began teaching guitar and accordion at Lipelt Music store. He eventually needed more room than Gail could give him, so he ventured out on his own. Gail said, “I remember that he really felt bad that he was opening a competing store, but he said there was room for both of us in town. Darlene Munson was also a familiar face in Lipelt’s store where she worked as a clerk.
Over the years Gail got to know many area musicians. A lot of you probably remember Larry Lorenz who played organ at White’s Café next door to the music store. Later Lorenz became a trademark entertainer at the Evergreen Knoll in Faribault.
Closure
Gail closed the music store when he was elected Steele County Clerk of Court in 1972. “I was ready to continue operating the store if I had been defeated but I made the promise to myself and the family that if I was elected, I would close the store. I trained with C. Jess Lee, outgoing clerk every day until 1:00 p.m., and then I would run the store until 9:00 p.m. We were open every night in December to accommodate Christmas shoppers.”
No regrets
Gail Lipelt loved his years of running the music store. He told me, “It was a wonderful experience. I got to know practically every kid in town. We were a gathering place after school for a lot of them. We also thoroughly enjoyed our adult customers, who were so loyal to us for those 20 years. Actually, the ones that took the closing of the store the hardest were my kids. It was like losing part of the family.” Indeed, it was “Owatonna’s very first musical shop….always Lipelt Music Shop”.
A 1934 Owatonna raid ended big alcohol shipments in Southern Minnesota
An interesting story was sent to me by Nancy Vaillancourt, who runs the Blooming Prairie Public Library. This story involved took place in the apartment building named “The Alexander Apartments”, which still stands today on the Northwest corner of Elm and Main. Here’s Nancy’s story:
For years stories have been told and retold of the bootlegging business in Blooming Prairie. The raid on the Levy farm in December, 1932, produced photos of agents dumping items out of the barn, but no arrests took place. The alcohol shipments continued. Even the repeal of Prohibition on April 7, 1933, did not stop the bootlegging activity. Illegal alcohol shipments in Southern Minnesota ended only after a police raid in Owatonna. That raid is connected to one of the bestknown kidnapping cases in Minnesota history. Edward Bremer, age 37, a St. Paul banker and grandson of Jacob Schmidt of Schmidt Brewing Company, was kidnapped in St. Paul on January 17, 1934 just seven months after William Hamm of the Hamm Brewing Company had been taken. News of the Bremer kidnapping spread across the country, and a ransom of $200,000 was demanded. With the proximity of Steele County to St. Paul, interest in the kidnapping was fervent. This led to a concerned citizen to contact the local police to report that several suspicious men were often coming and going from Apartment 4 in the Alexander apartment building. So, on February 5, 1934, a police raid took place at the apartment. Police charged the apartment with guns drawn. Five men were arrested and taken directly to St. Paul for questioning. A .38 Colt pistol and a substantial amount of money, over $4,000, was found on the men. Owatonna police officers then hid in the apartment for a few hours until six more suspects entered, alone and in pairs. They were immediately arrested. The eleven were from Blooming Prairie, Pipestone and Winona, Minnesota; Sheboygan and Baraboo, Wisconsin and Mason City Iowa. A woman was also arrested later but not charged. The arrests were reported by the Associated Press across the country. The police missed one major piece of evidence: a truck parked near the Alexander Apartments filled with 1,500 gallons of alcohol. (Friends of those arrested quietly took the truck away.)
Interrogations were held in St. Paul. A day later, the St. Paul Chief of Police, Thomas Dahill, announced that those arrested in Owatonna had not been involved in the Bremer kidnapping. However, the suspects remained in custody as the police investigated a theft of more than 5,000 gallons of alcohol from the LaSalle Products Company in St. Paul. The suspects were eventually cleared of those charges.
While questioning the men, police found that one, Peter Merchelwitz from the Winona Dray Line Shipping Company, seemed willing to talk. His testimony statements from his employees and coded statements led to charges being filed against nine suspects. The court testimony describes an operation in which the trucking company would be contacted by local bootleggers, given cash and then instructed where in Wisconsin to pick up the alcohol. They would carry invoices stating that they were transporting oil. The alcohol would be delivered to places in Minnesota and Iowa where others would package it in tins for redistribution.
Guilty!
The court proceedings took almost two years to be completed. On February 5, 1936, a jury found all defendants guilty of conspiracy to transport alcohol across state lines without required labels. The Winona Daily Republican stated that 48,000 gallons of alcohol worth $250,000 had been transported through Winona in three months’ time. The defendants were sentenced to fines ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. Prison sentences ranged from probation to five months in the Minneapolis city workhouse, to two years in Leavenworth federal penitentiary.
Appeals were immediately filed, but the following year, 1937, the appeals were denied and the fines and prison time were enforced for all but one defendant.
The raid that had begun as a search for the Bremer kidnappers ended with the shutting down of the illegal liquor trade in Southern Minnesota. Ironically, two days after the Owatonna raid, February 7, 1934, Edward Bremer was released near Rochester. Instead of contacting the police in Rochester, he made his way by bus to Owatonna, and then took the train to St. Paul, surprising his family by showing up at his father’s front door. Barker-Karpis gang members were arrested, charged, and found guilty of Bremer’s kidnapping.
Beaver Lake ice-out
Ed Jensen reported the ice went out at Beaver Lake on March 30. Last year the date was April 5.
OHS grad on Price is Right
Mary Overlee Olson informed me that their daughter, 2006 OHS grad Paula Olson Caldwell will appear on “The Price is Right” on CBS that airs April 7 at 10:00 a.m. Paula is a dietitian in a suburban school district in the Seattle area.
Dancing with our Steele County Stars postponed
Edna Ringhofer tells me that this year’s “Dancing with Our Steele County Stars” program has been postponed until sometime in the fall. The event was scheduled for April 25.
Both the Young Life Cake Auction and the St. Mary’s Night of Knights auction will be conducted on-line on the scheduled date of April 18.
Louie Blood at Koda
I learned that my good friend, Louie Blood, is now at Koda after breaking his clavicle in a fall. Louie was a partner to Elwood Mahlman at Elwood’s Star Cleaners. We used to have riotous conversations with Louie on our KRFO Party Line show.
St. John Lutheran Scholarships
Retired Pastor R. Rudolf wants you to know that the St. Lohn Lutheran Foundation Scholarship applications are now available on-line at http://www.stjohnowatonna.org Connections/St. John Foundation/Applications. To apply, the individual must be a resident of Steele County, attending an accredited community college, university or technical/vocational school; and considered a full-time undergraduate student. The deadline to apply is April 30.
60 wonderful years
This coming Thursday, April 9, marks the 60th wedding anniversary for Mary and me. This wonderful woman, who I became engaged to less than six months after I arrived in Owatonna, has been a lifetime partner of mine, offering me the support and love that only a perfect partner can do. I look back 60 years to how it all happened:
Mary was a good friend of our radio station receptionist, Mary Keahey. That’s how I first met her and it didn’t take long for me to know that this was the girl for me. It was a short courtship before I presented her with a Kottke engagement ring while we were parked by the seal tanks at Morehouse Park. Frankly, there were those, I suppose, who thought our marriage wouldn’t last. “Six months isn’t enough time to know if she is the right one,” my parents said. Her parents were thinking the same thing, I’m sure. But there was no doubt in my mind. She was planning to enroll at the University of Minnesota and I wasn’t about to let her get away! Hang the college plans! This girl was mine and she was going to stay with me as my wife in Owatonna! I feared the reaction of her father, Bill Klemmer, and didn’t have the courage to announce our engagement together. I left that up to Mary, who sprung the unexpected news to her mother, dad and siblings the next day.
I know it was hard for her parents, Bill and Sylvia Klemmer to accept this startling news. Here was this city slicker, draft age about to steal their daughter away and change every plan they had laid out for her. But no one tried to change our minds and we enjoyed a happy year’s engagement before Pastor Art Bagaason married us at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Those first days and months together I’ll never forget! The exciting plans, and anticipation of a new life together rank at the top of the list of lifetime experiences. The love and support that was so strong then continues 60 years later. I can count on half a hand the number of times either of us has raised our voice in anger to the other. My love for you, Mary, has only gotten deeper. We’ve survived health challenges (mostly mine), your raising our three children while I was working, and money challenges. We survived them all. Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus, a planned family gathering at Tory’s probably won’t happen.
Joke of the week
Heard a doctor on TV saying in this time of Coronavirus, and staying at home we should focus on inner peace. To achieve this we should always finish things we start and we all could use more calm in our lives. I looked through the house to find things I’d started and haven’t finished, so I finished off a bottle of Merlot, a bottle of Chardonnay, a bodle of Baileys, a butle of wum, tha mander of me valiuymun srciptuns, an a box a chocletz.Yu haf no idr how blumin fablus I feel rite now! Sned this to all who need inner peece. An telum u luvum. Stafe day avrybobby!!!