The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to make available $15,000 to assist students who are preparing for a technical career by attending non-four year programs at technical/community colleges. Applications for nontraditional scholarships are due Oct. 25. Scholarships would be used for spring semester 2021.
Eligibility requirements include that recipients have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years. They must also hold a GED or graduated from high school prior to or with the class of 2020. Scholarship awards range from $500 to $3,000 each.
Previous award recipients have pursued training in the following areas: accounting, business and office technology, agriculture services and management, carpentry/cabinet making, child development, civil engineering technician, construction electrician, cosmetology, culinary arts/chef, drafting, electronics, interior design and sales, jewelry and gemology, machining/tool and die, microcomputer support technician, radiology, paramedic/EMT, and sales and marketing.
”We are excited to be offering these scholarships. Currently, there is a lot of demand for skilled workers both in and out of Owatonna. Students graduating from these programs can earn good wages and not have a lot of debt when they enter the workforce at the time of their graduation. The Foundation has always recognized the contributions of these workers to our local industry and is proud to be supportive of their education.” said Laura Resler, Executive Director of the Foundation.
Applications must be submitted by Oct. 25 and are available at the Foundation’s website at http://www.owatonnafoundation.org/ Grants/Scholarships, and Apply for a Scholarship. Please contact Scholarship Coordinator, Jill Holmes at 455-3059 with any questions. Please note that due to the COVID 19 pandemic applications are only available online at this time.