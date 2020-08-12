The community is invited to join Superintendent Elstad for a virtual “coffee and conversation” on Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. Guests will hear an update on what’s been happening within the school district and bring any questions they may have. RSVP to shoffman@isd761.org by 4 Wednesday, Aug. 12 to receive the virtual meeting details.
Coffee and conversation with Superintendent Elstad
- Allison Miller
-
- Updated
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.