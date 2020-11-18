The Owatonna Public Schools’ World’s Best Workforce Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. This meeting will be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel, and it provides an opportunity for the community to hear a status report and focused action steps as to how the district is addressing these goal areas set by the Minnesota Legislature:
● All children are ready for school.
● All third graders can read at grade level.
● All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed.
● All students are ready for career and college.
● All students graduate from high school.
The community can also find the school district’s dashboard on the district’s website, which highlights data supporting efforts in the four commitment areas of 21st Century Learners, Safe & Caring Community, High Quality Teaching & Learning, and Equity as aligned with the district's mission, vision and core values. The dashboard is revised and updated frequently as the OPS community tracks work and progress.
For more information, or to find the live-stream video link for the World’s Best Workforce Annual Meeting, please visit the school district website: www.isd761.org.