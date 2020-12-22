Cashwise Foods in Owatonna partnered with local nonprofits Youth 1st and Owatonna Parks and Recreation’s Youth Scholarship Assistance Fund to host the inaugural Ribs and Pies Fundraiser during Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19.
Cashwise staff, supported by volunteers from both organizations and students from the Owatonna High School DECA program, offered full racks of barbecue ribs and fresh baked pies for sale inside the store. Cashwise customers also received a bonus of 10 cents off per gallon of gas at the new opened Cashwise Express gas station for every rib and pie purchase. Each sale generated a donation for the fundraiser and customers also had the option to donate to both organizations online at GiveMN.org. DECA students promoted online donations at the store on iPads during the hours of the fundraiser.
Keith Ramm, Cashwise store director in Owatonna, presented a check for $1,636 to Mark Arjes, founder and director of Youth 1st, which presented the Youth Scholarship Assistance Fund with a check for $1,000 from the proceeds generated.
Arjes called Cashwise "a great community partner" and they'd been interested in creating a Give to the Max Day event that could be hosted locally.