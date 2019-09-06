OWATONNA — The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council announces a call for proposals in three categories: Arts & Cultural Heritage, Presenter/Production Assistance, and Small Towns/Rural Areas.
All proposed projects must begin no earlier than Dec. 1, 2019 and be completed within 12 months, culminating in a capstone event that is accessible and open to the public. Online applications will be available throughout September. The LOI stage of the application must be completed by Sept. 24, with an Oct. 1, 2019 submission deadline.
SEMAC, a non-profit arts agency, is designated by the State of Minnesota Arts Board as the regional arts council for 11southeastern Minnesota counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org. With limited funding available each fiscal year, every SEMAC grant category is competitive and includes an LOI stage used as an initial screening for eligibility.
Proposals for Arts & Cultural Heritage grants ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 are accepted from qualified applicants located in the SEMAC Region. A match of 20% is required in this category.
The Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund will support arts focused activities in three key areas: 1) Arts and Arts Access, 2) Arts Education, and 3) Arts and Cultural Heritage. SEMAC encourages applicants to research and develop proposals that incorporate two or more of the key areas with an emphasis on creating lasting partnerships among regional nonprofit arts organizations and other nonprofit groups. In addition to eligible arts organizations, nonprofits that do not have arts as a primary focus, such as schools, senior centers, community education, cultural groups and colleges are invited to apply.
Proposals for Presenter/Production grants offer funding up to $3,000 to qualified applicants located in the SEMAC Region. Matching funds are required.
Presenter Assistance grants are intended to help regional arts organizations and educational institutions sponsor appearances by touring artists or companies who have demonstrated high levels of artistic quality. These grants are not for local productions or artist residencies in schools. The grants support activities by arts organizations directly involved in the creation, performance, publication, and exhibition of art. The two distinct subcategories within Production Assistance grants are: 1) Arts Production Projects, and 2) Administrative Support Projects.
The Small Towns/Rural Areas grants offer funding up to $3,000 to qualified applicants located in areas of the SEMAC Region with populations under 7,500. Matching funds are required.