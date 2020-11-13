Two Owatonna churches have teamed up to provide Thanksgiving Day options for people who are not able to make their own Thanksgiving meal. Due to the pandemic dining guidelines, there will not be a Thanksgiving meal served at the VFW.
Curbside at Trinity Lutheran Church of Owatonna is available for those who are not able to make their own Thanksgiving meal, but are able to drive to pick up meal(s). On Thanksgiving Day from noon-2 p.m., guests can simply pull into the East end of Trinity’s parking lot and let the volunteer know how many meals they are requesting. They may need to limit the number of meals distributed based on availability. Meals will be in microwavable containers. Guests are asked to keep their masks on while picking up the food, and there is no need to call to request a meal.
Home delivery will be provided by Bethel Church and is intended for recipients that are homebound. Recipients can call 507-451-8548 on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m.-noon to request a meal be delivered to their homes. The meal will then be delivered by a volunteer between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Meals will be in microwavable containers. Please do not call to request a meal until Thanksgiving morning.
Many volunteer drivers are needed at Bethel Church on Thanksgiving Day. Simply pull in the parking lot off of Hemlock Ave between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and stay in line to pick up a couple of meals along with addresses of where to drop them off. Drivers are asked to wear a mask. There is no need to call to sign up. Volunteers are also needed at Bethel Church to help with food preparation Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Call Colleen at 507-676-3546 to volunteer.