Owatonna Public Library Express Service begins Monday. This service allows library patrons to browse and borrow materials or use computers for up to 45 minutes per day, no appointment required, during express service hours from noon-5 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
“OPL staff continue to adapt our services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on the safety of our staff and patrons,” said Library Director Mark Blando. “Keep in mind, an in-person visit to the Library will still look and feel different while the need for physical distancing continues.”
Visitors are asked to maintain six feet of physical distance while visiting the Library. Staff assistance will be limited to what can be done while maintaining this distance. Ages 15 and younger may not enter the building without a parent or adult guardian.
The number of people in the building will be limited. If building capacity is met, no more patrons will be allowed in until space is available. Some areas of the Reading Room are not accessible at this time, and meeting rooms are not available. By order of the Governor, masks continue to be required.
Visitors can browse materials, borrow materials, pick up holds, use self-check, ask questions, get a library card, use Internet computers, print or make photocopies, use restrooms, and use the WiFi. Pickup service will continue to be available but the location will move to the lobby near the elevator. Please continue to place all returns in the outside book drop.
Visitors cannot stay more than 45 minutes per day, sit for an extended period of time (limited seating/tables available), use drinking fountains, use the Teen Room, use meeting rooms, or use play areas (toys and play structures are unavailable in Children’s Services).
Ages 18 and older will log in to computers in Adult Services with their library card. Ages 17 and under will use a computer in Children’s Services. No headphones will be provided (bring your own if needed). Alcohol wipes and hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the facility.
For more information, visit www.owatonna.info or call 507-444-2460.