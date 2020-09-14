Groundbreaking ceremony held for new apartment building on Florence Avenue

The Pointe @ Merchant Square is currently under construction at 325 Florence Avenue in Owatonna. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Those in attendance included representatives of Redline Development, Inn Development, Mohs Contracting, Lasson Management and West Bank. The Owatonna Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Tom Kuntz and investors in the project attended as well.
The 43-unit apartment building will address the need for market rate housing in Owatonna. Though the ceremony had been delayed, the construction has been ongoing since May.
Anyone seeking any information can call Lasson Management at 507-451-0055 or email ThePointe@lasson.net.