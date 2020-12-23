Teacher Feature: Julie and Greg Sullivan

The Sullivan family (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

Julie is the principal at Owatonna Middle School. Prior to OMS, Julie was the principal at Wilson Elementary and assistant principal at Owatonna High School. Before becoming an administrator in the district, Julie taught English and coached girls' cross country.

Greg is a chemistry teacher at Owatonna High School and he has been there for 28 years. He used to coach the girls' golf team and has been the B-squad boys' basketball coach for a number of years.

Greg and Julie have three children: Ty, Jay, and Josie, who are all graduates of Owatonna High School.

