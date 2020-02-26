STEELE — The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.
Heroes of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to provide hope and help for patients across the country. Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Local donation
places and times
Owatonna
Tuesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Owatonna Community Education Building, 122 E. McKinley St.
Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 2323 W. Bridge St.
Thursday, March 5 from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 2323 W. Bridge St.
Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 2323 W. Bridge St.
Thursday, March 12 from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. at Lowe’s, 1280 21st Ave. N.