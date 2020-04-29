The new high school planning team and committees have continued to meet, although in a slightly different format during the pandemic. Through virtual meetings and social distancing, planning for the new high school continues.
At the meeting in April, discussion and activities included:
● Learning the value of a three story building compared to two stories.
● Exciting progress and good evolution of the plan.
● A balance of flexible and open learning spaces to create a viable and relevant learning environment.
● Flexibility in spaces and walls throughout the plan.
Next Steps:
Smaller user group meetings will commence to identify more detailed room and space design. An update with design and renderings will be presented to the school board in June.