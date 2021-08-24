Class 3 — Steely & Stella
Lot 1 — Steely & Stella
1st Dalila M Spencer Owatonna, MN
2nd Rebekah Grabau Owatonna, MN
3rd Ella Schroer
Lot 2 — Steely & Stella Grand Champion
1st Ava Cox Owatonna, MN
Class 4 — Judge’s Choice
Lot 1 — Judge’s Choice 2D
1st Scout A Carlson Owatonna, MN
1st Claire A Fandel Owatonna, MN
1st Lucy Haugen Owatonna, MN
1st Dominic Pichotta Montgomery, MN
1st Dalila M Spencer Owatonna, MN
1st Deiken Torabpour Owatonna, MN
Lot 2 — Judge’s Choice 3D
1st Finley M Carlson Owatonna, MN
1st Kira Duneman Owatonna, MN
1st Moira L Spencer Owatonna, MN
1st Chloe Tackmann Owatonna, MN
Class 5 — People’s Choice
Lot 1 — People’s Choice
1st Chloe Tackmann Owatonna, MN
2nd Dominic Pichotta Montgomery, MN