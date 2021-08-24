Class 3 — Steely & Stella

Lot 1 — Steely & Stella

1st Dalila M Spencer Owatonna, MN

2nd Rebekah Grabau Owatonna, MN

3rd Ella Schroer

Lot 2 — Steely & Stella Grand Champion

1st Ava Cox Owatonna, MN

Class 4 — Judge’s Choice

Lot 1 — Judge’s Choice 2D

1st Scout A Carlson Owatonna, MN

1st Claire A Fandel Owatonna, MN

1st Lucy Haugen Owatonna, MN

1st Dominic Pichotta Montgomery, MN

1st Dalila M Spencer Owatonna, MN

1st Deiken Torabpour Owatonna, MN

Lot 2 — Judge’s Choice 3D

1st Finley M Carlson Owatonna, MN

1st Kira Duneman Owatonna, MN

1st Moira L Spencer Owatonna, MN

1st Chloe Tackmann Owatonna, MN

Class 5 — People’s Choice

Lot 1 — People’s Choice

1st Chloe Tackmann Owatonna, MN

2nd Dominic Pichotta Montgomery, MN

