TODD HALE: A 40th year reunion of the 1981 OHS Track Team

There was a special reunion of Owatonna High School athletes that took place last Saturday. Pictured are members of the 1981 OHS track team that took the state championship. They gathered at the Mineral Springs Brewery along with parents and loyal fans. Members of that team were Joe Cashman, John Killen, Greg Pottorff, Willie Randall, Dan Sampson, Rick Schroeder, Pat Schultz and Tim Warner. Jeff Boss, an assistant coach also attended. Rick Schroeder and Tim Warner could not attend. Coach Ev Berg and coach Jerry Peterson have passed away.
According to Jeff Boss, the team took the state championship by 1 point over Minneapolis Central. All members of the team were seniors and all scored.
Rick Schroeder took first in high hurdles, Tim Warner took third in Intermediate Hurdles John Killen placed sixth in the 800 and Pat Schultz, fourth in 400. In Relays Willie Randall, Greg Pottorff, Dan Sampson and Joe Cashman took fourth in the Mile Medley Relay and Pat Schultz, Dan Sampson, Willie Randall, and Tim Warner took second in the 1600 Relay.
Remember the Blue Willow?
In a story I wrote about the eating establishments of the past at the fair, I mentioned the Blue Willow. The boarding house, which was located on Elm Street across from the current post office, had two establishments at the fair. Five years ago, I remember visiting with Leora Richardson, who ran and owned the boarding house, which housed 22 girls and about a dozen men. Most of them were employees of Federated and Jostens.
“We sent for the Blue Willow dishes through Montgomery Ward,” Leora told me. “We even had Blue Willow wallpaper. We served lunch and dinner family style. Cost was 50 cents at noon and 75 cents at night. We fed the men at a large table that seated a dozen. Meals included hot dishes and salads at noon and meat and potatoes and gravy at night. I did all the cooking and our daughter set the tables before she left for school. The Federated girls also helped. We catered to the Owatonna Country Club for their stag nights and we also catered to a lot of churches.”
When fair time rolled around, Leora and some of the residents of the boarding house set up shop on the fairgrounds. There were two Blue Willow food stands. One was about where the Tom Thumb Donut stand is now and one was by the east door of the Four Seasons. Leora said, “Back then there were about 10 food stands on the fairgrounds compared to near 90 today. One of our stands even had a dirt floor!”
A close call for Grace’s
I visited with Cindy at Grace’s Stand at the fair after I heard a false rumor that Grace’s would not be coming to the fair because of a cheese shortage. Cindy told me that their regular supplier of grated cheese that they use on their nachos was not going to be able to supply the cheese due to shortages of workers needed to grate the cheese. It was a time of panic as the fair grew nearer and nearer, but Cindy told me they were finally able to solve the problem and open as planned. There would have been a lot of disappointed fairgoers that make Grace’s stand the first place they go when the need for fair food arises if Cindy and her crew who operate two stands at the fair were not there. There were other taco stands at the fair, but the hometown crowd always made a stop at Grace’s.
Auto museum
Les Abraham reported high numbers of visitors to the Wells Fargo Auto Museum. Les told me that next year the museum will feature convertibles prior to 1978. He also thanked Charlie Kaplan, Terry Hanson, John Simon and Les’s wife, Shirley for their help in organizing the museum display of Muscle Cars. Shirley did all the lettering for the cars on display.
Century Farms
Three Steele County farms were recognized as Century Farms this year. They were the farms of Gary Mentz (George and Bessie Derscheid), Mary Neumann (Kenneth and Eleanor Brosen) and Kevin Halla (Halla Farm).
Other fair notes
• The theme for next year’s fair is “Red, White and Blue in ’22”. Fair dates for next year are August 16-20.
• The bicycle winners included only one from Owatonna. Just look at the names from nearby towns that attended our fair: Kailee, Owatonna; Dawn, Rochester; Lori, Rochester; Andrew, Oronoco; Kristen, Oronoco; Zarion, Mankato; Abbe, Albert Lea; Mark, Madison Lake.
• For the first time, the 4-H Livestock Sale topped $100,000 with a total of $109,000.
• In the 99th year Burke’s Salt Water Taffy would have been at our fair, but they had to bow out due to lack of personnel to run their stand.
• The total number of mega-ride tickets sold this year was 5,384.
Culinary arts
The Supreme Ruler this year was Jennifer Anderson of Faribault. This award goes to the individual with the highest points for all ribbons and awards received in the Adult Division. Anna Cox of Owatonna was the 2021 Junior Supreme Ruler. Khloe Wencl, Owatonna, won the Culinary Creation for Juniors Division. She was able to create cookies with Mountain Dew, Pretzels and Vanilla Wafers. Mary Schenk of Owatonna won the Culinary Creations for Adults Division. She created a delicious cupcake with Mountain Dew, Pretzels, Vanilla wafers, Raspberries and Nuts. The “Sensational Salsa” Division was won by Tara Choudek of Owatonna.
It was a great musical treat to be at the Fair Square performance of Janelle (Prokopec) Kendall’s band Walter’s Wheelhouse. Janelle is a product of Blooming Prairie and her band performed on Friday, Blooming Prairie Day. Janelle graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1983. Two of Janelle’s sons, Andrew and Alex play in the band. Janelle and her band will be back next year. Janelle graduated from law school at the University of Minnesota in 1990 and has been the elected county attorney in Stearns County since 2002.
SCHS “Onward and Upward” luncheon
The Steele County Historical Society invites Steele County residents to an “Onward and Upward” luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 9 to celebrate Minnesota Women’s History Month. This year there will be a commemoration of women’s achievements in the public sector. Historically, the first office to which women could be elected was as a school board member. Records indicate the first Steele County woman elected to any school board was Addie Bixby Upham of Bixby, Minnesota in 1888. It has been “Onward and Upward” since.
The event will feature a panel of women currently serving on school boards in Steele County. Their prime discussion will include how area public and private schools have adapted and are adapting to the challenges facing area schools, including the pandemic.
There will be a sloppy joe lunch at 11:30 a.m.Cost of the event will be $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Reserve a seat by calling the SCHS at 451-1420. Sharon West is sponsor of the event.
Joke of the week
An Irish priest is driving down to New York and gets stopped for speeding in Connecticut. The trooper smells alcohol on the priest’s breath and then sees an empty wine bottle on the car floor.
He says, “Sir, have you been drinking?” “Just water,” says the priest. The trooper says, “Then why do I smell wine?” The priest looks at the bottle and says, “Good Lord! He’s done it again!”