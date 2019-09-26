I want to share this true story with you because it is a real-life intervention. It made a difference in the life of a young boy and taught me that it’s not worth being too busy to notice details with kids. Small habits can grow into real life issues.
It was brought to my attention that my nephew had been walking on his toes for who knows how long. Taking a look at him, I noticed that he never touched his heel to the ground when he walked. That was a big problem! Having just earned a degree as a physical therapist assistant, I understood the value of early intervention. I recommended that his parents call a local physical therapy clinic to do an assessment on him right away.
Meanwhile, I offered to help as much as I could. Doing some quick research, gathering ideas and buying some simple tools make a difference in the long run. My favorite reference for this case was the website, Dinosaur Physical Therapy, and one particular article, “Toe Walking in Children.” It gave me a lot of ideas. So I packed the kids and the car and brought some fun games to help my nephew out.
A comprehensive exam would be the next step. Some quick ideas for his limitation could be: shortened Achilles tendons, a muscular disorder, autism or pure habit are some examples. Either way, this type of gait pattern will lead to all kinds of problems in life such as pain, difficulty with functional activities like climbing stairs, balance, a decrease in core and hip strength and ultimately poor athletic performance and even reduction in the quality of life.
The big goal I set for him was to get his heels on the ground. We did crab walking around the room like this picture shows and bear walking (think downward dog, walking on hands with heels shooting down) as two of the crawling movement activities that we did.
He did passive toe stretches, standing on wedges, wall sit, balancing on foam or squishy bean bags, picking up marbles using the toes, holding up bean bags using the top of the foot were other strengthening activities that he did in that hour.
We used objects such as stairs — crawling up them using hands and feet. We used a scooter because it’s more fun and has the same grounding effect. Plus actively using these shortened muscles should help in dynamically lengthening them.
My take-home message would be to pay attention to the things that might seem odd at first or cute such as toe walking for kids. If the children in your life still are walking on their toes after age t2 have them wear some heavy boots to get those heels down, keep an eye on them.