Steele County invites the public to participate in a virtual open house to learn about and provide input on the planned reconstruction of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 49 in Medford Township, north of the City of Medford. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions of in-person public events, the open house will be held online June 16 till June 30.
To participate in the open house, the public can go to www.co.steele.mn.us/CSAH49. The web site will provide an overview of the project, the project objective and goals and conceptual layouts of two alignment alternatives being considered. The public will then be able to provide feedback to or ask questions of project staff via email or phone.
Construction is currently scheduled for the 2022 construction season.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction