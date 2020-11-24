After consulting with representatives of both Steele County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health, Owatonna Public Schools administration has determined that it will be necessary to remain in a distance learning model through at least Thursday, Jan. 7 for the continued safety of their students, staff and the community. The transition back to the previous learning models (grades E-5 all in person and hybrid for grades 6-12) on Monday, Jan. 11 will be contingent upon improvement of the public health conditions within the community.
As per the order of Governor Walz, all activities will be delayed until at least Dec. 18 or when it is deemed safe for students, coaches, and advisors to return. The district will base the date of return to winter activities on COVID-19 data shared by the Minnesota Department of Health, Steele County Public Health, and/or other state agencies.
Meal bundles are available for free for all children ages 1-18 until June 30, 2021. During distance learning, meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 30, Dec. 2, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, and Jan. 4, 5, and 7 at Lincoln Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Wilson Elementary, Owatonna Middle School, and Owatonna High School. Visit their website at www.isd761.org for more information or call 507-444-8616 with any questions.
Childcare services are also available through Owatonna Public School-Age Care for students in grades K-5. Visit www.owatonnacommunityed.org for more information or to enroll, or call 507-444-7900 with questions regarding childcare.