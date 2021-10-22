After 7 years, Halloween Throwdown is back!
The Music Space is excited to invite folks to put on their undead faces, and come throw down at a heavy metal/punk/hardcore line-up one Friday, October 29. Dress your best for the zombie costume contest, as a prize of $50 will be awarded to best costume at the end of the night. Moshing is welcome, but Music Space asks that moshers please respect their surroundings.
The musical line-up features Born Scum, The Filth Illustration, Red Shift, Inviction and Corsair.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door and are also available online at https://linktr.ee/musicspaceow.
Masks are required unless you present a vaccine card showing that you've been fully vaccinated for at least 2 weeks.