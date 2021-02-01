Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the comedy production of "Clue: On Stage" based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture, based on the Hasbro board game Clue written by Sandy Rustin, based upon the works by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster, Eric Price, David Abbinanti, will open Feb. 12. This production is sponsored by Alexander Lumber Co. The Director is Zackery Knapton and the Technical Director is Sandee Hardy Hagen.
It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler Wadsworth offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well … dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, "Clue" is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 13, 19 and 20 in the Sharon Stark Auditorium. Matinee performances will be 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 21. Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students.
LTO is following COVID-19 guidelines with facial coverings required, limited seating for physical distancing and hand sanitizer is available in the lobby.
Season membership holders can secure their seats with their season flex passes starting Jan. 23 by going to www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org or visiting its remote box office at Tri M Graphics: 625 E. Main St. Tickets will be available at the same sites for the general public Jan. 30. The LTO Box Office opens Feb. 8. Box Office Hours are Monday through Wednesday from 5-6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Sundays from 12:30-2 p.m.
Presented by special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, and Michael Barra/Lively McCabe Entertainment.