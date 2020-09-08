RE/MAX Venture earns ‘Miracle Office’ distinction for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare

Just 8 months into the year, RE/MAX Venture of Owatonna has earned the distinction of CMN Miracle Office for 2020. Through the Miracle Home and Miracle Property programs, RE/MAX Associates make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® after each residential and commercial transaction. All RE/MAX Venture donations benefit Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in Minnesota.
“The Miracle Home program is a simple yet impactful way to help raise awareness and funds for CMN Hospitals and Clinics in Minnesota,” said Matt Gillard, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Venture. “We are proud to have 100% agent participation, with several agents reaching Miracle Agent status and RE/MAX Venture achieving Miracle Office distinction in 2018, 2019 and now 2020.” Gillard added, “Sixty-two children enter a CMN Hospital for treatment every minute. As business leaders who believe in making a difference and giving back, it’s vital that we show our support for local kids and their families.”
RE/MAX Miracle Agents, Offices and Teams have made a significant impact on the lives of sick and injured children treated at CMN Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada by raising more than $165 million for 170 member hospitals. RE/MAX Miracle Affiliates are dedicated supporters who pledge to make a donation after each closed property sale. Over the years, their support of CMN Hospitals has helped provide life-saving treatments, advanced medical equipment and valuable research and education. The local hospitals determine the best way to allocate those funds based on local need.
RE/MAX Venture homes on remax.com are flagged as Miracle Homes with a CMN Hospitals yellow & red balloon icon.
For more information about the Miracle Home program or RE/MAX Venture, please visit www.remax.com or call (507) 413-8100.