Mark 12:28-31 — One of the teachers of the law came and heard them debating. Noticing that Jesus had given them a good answer, he asked him, “Of all the commandments, which is the most important?” 29 “The most important one,” answered Jesus, “is this: ‘Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. [a] 30 Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ [b] 31 The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ [c] There is no commandment greater than these.”
Jesus is talking about ‘Love’ in a way that is different than most of our TV shows and movies and books. Jesus is talking about the kind of Love that could bring healing to our nation. With all the talk of ‘unity’ and the challenges to it. I think that loving your neighbor as yourself is probably the key or the antidote to the division we feel around us. But, where do we find that love?
People know the love of family, between parents and children, between friends, and in community. Many people through apps and dating sites seem to be seeking the ‘being in love’ feeling. And the second part of that story — many stand-up comics make their living on playing with all the ways that the ‘being in love’ bites the dust.
I think that the command is stated this way— “to love others as we love ourselves”, because it comes the closest to bringing us to the way God sees us. When we try to love like this, then we put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Which brings us to what Jesus is talking about. The kind of love that he speaks of and models is sacrificial and unconditional love. This is God’s type of love. Jesus showed us just how healing this kind of love could be especially for those people who felt left out, oppressed and marginalized.
Sacrificial love doesn’t even hope for or wait for a feeling, it simply loves because love is either needed or knows that love is always the best way. This love is the kind of love God gives and the kind that Jesus is calling us to be about. Being ‘in love’ from Jesus’ perspective is knowing with all your being that God loves you and then acting with love for the sake of others. Hopefully, we can all seek and know this kind of love that God has for us all. This is where ‘unity’ is found. This is where healing begins.