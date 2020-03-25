OWATONNA — In response to the COVID-19 crisis the Owatonna Foundation (OF) is making humanitarian aid donations to the Owatonna community. Typically, the Foundation issues grants for “capital” or “bricks and mortar” projects to local 501C3 non-profits. The mission of the Owatonna Foundation is “improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation and education”. The donations that are being made towards the COVID-19 crisis reflect the “improving the quality of life for present and future generations”.
“The Trustees felt that in response to the community’s current situation that we should show support that directly impacts the well-being of our citizens. It is our community’s people that drive what the Owatonna Foundation does, and what we are doing is to serve in their best interest.” said Foundation Executive Director, Laura Resler.
The Trustees of the Foundation feel that these extraordinary times called for an immediate response to the crisis and are offering support to the following organizations that they feel will be immediately impacted:
• $10,000 to Community Pathways (formerly the Steele County Food Shelf) for the purchase of food
• $10,000 to SEMCAC for meals to seniors that are shut-in during the crisis
“As our community faces the struggles related to the COVID-19 situation, the Trustees felt that the Foundation should give humanitarian aid in the form of financial support to our community via these organizations. Our families, businesses, and community have been turned upside down, and our daily lives have been severely altered due to this crisis. It is our hope that this show of support will help to ease some of the burdens that are facing so many of our neighbors and friends, and that other organizations will follow suit and offer their support as well.” said Foundation President, Denny Meillier.
The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 62nd year of serving the Owatonna community, provides capital grants in Owatonna and its environs.The Foundation was established in 1958 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has invested more than $12 million dollars in grants to Owatonna projects and annually awards $30,000 in scholarships for both traditional and non-traditional students.
For more information about the Owatonna Foundation, please visit their website at: www.owatonnafoundation.org, or call their office at 455-2995.