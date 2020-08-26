Redeemer Lutheran Church of Owatonna is hosting their 3rd Drive-Thru Prayer on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The community is invited to drive (or bike or walk) through their parking lot and share prayer request with a small team of people who will join in prayer. You never have to leave your vehicle. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be enforced for the safety of all in attendance. A special prayer time at 6:30 p.m. is reserved for the safe return to school and the end of the pandemic.
Those who are unable to attend may send a confidential prayer request to redeemerprays@outlook.com.