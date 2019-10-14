OWATONNA — 26th Street (County Highway 34) from State Avenue to Cedar Avenue will be closed Tuesday, October 15. The Union Pacific Railroad will be replacing rail at the railroad crossing. A detour will be posted using Cedar Avenue, North Street, Hoffman Drive, and State Avenue. The work is expected to be completed in one day.
This work will not improve the bump over the rail crossing. Several weeks ago, the Union Pacific Railroad changed the height of the rails, with one rail higher than the other, creating a significant bump that adjustments to the approach pavement cannot improve. The County will be installing permanent bump signs with an advisory speed limit to warn motorists of the bump. Temporary bump signs are currently posted.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .