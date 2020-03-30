EAGAN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross), the state’s leading health insurer, has announced immediate no-cost coverage updates as part of its ongoing effort to help prevent the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Blue Cross now covering all costs for office visits associated with medically necessary testing for COVID-19
With no cost to the member, Blue Cross will pay for the appropriate medically necessary diagnostic testing and related office visits for fully insured employer, individual and Medicare members who meet CDC guidelines for COVID-19 testing. These members will not have any co-pay, co-insurance or deductible costs for COVID-19 tests and related office visits. Any needed care following a diagnosis of COVID-19 will be covered consistent with your standard health plan benefits. Self-insured employers will have the flexibility to apply the same no-cost structure.
All virtual care provided through Doctor on Demand is now available at no cost for all Blue Cross members in commercial plans and Medicare
There will be no cost for all virtual medical and behavioral health services offered by Doctor on Demand through April 14, 2020. Given the nature of this pandemic, seeking in-person medical care may lead to further spreading of the virus; therefore Blue Cross encourages the use of virtual care whenever possible.
Additional Blue Cross coverage commitments for COVID-19
These coverage changes are in addition to those announced by Blue Cross on March 6, 2020:
• Blue Cross will cover the full cost of medically necessary diagnostic tests consistent with CDC guidance related to diagnosing COVID-19.
• Blue Cross will waive all prior authorization for tests and covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidance if diagnosed with COVID-19.
• For members who have Prime Therapeutics as their Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM), Blue Cross will increase access to prescription medications through a waiver of early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications (consistent with member’s benefit plan) and/or encouraging members to use 90-day mail order benefit.
Timely information and updates can be found at bluecrossmn.com/coronavirus.