Because of the demand for vaccines has increased, as well as new mandates starting and flu season beginning, the county vaccination clinics is moving locations.
Steele County Public Health has COVID-19 vaccine for Minnesotans age 5 and older. Clinics will now be held Wednesdays at the Steele County Public Works Building at 3000 Hoffman Drive NW. All variations of the COVID-19 vaccines and the booster shots will be available, as well as flu vaccines.
Though no appointment is necessary, people can schedule an appointment if they choose. People can sign up for an appointment at co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php
If you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, please wait to schedule your appointment at a later date.
The next vaccination clinic will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10