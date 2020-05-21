The Owatonna Eagles have announced the winners of three $1,000 awards and two $500 awards from the 2020 Don Tuerk Memorial Scholarship.
Dietrich Piepho, with a Major in Law Enforcement / Criminal Justice at Riverland Community College, Alvina Kubista, attending the U of M - Rochester with a Major in Health Sciences, and Desiree Svoboda, with a Accounting Major at Riverland Community College will all received $1,000 Awards. Jaasmyn Stechman majoring in Political Science at the Uof M and Madison Ziegler studying Law Enforcement Riverland Community College each received $500 Awards.
The Funding for these awards is from the Don Tuerk Endowment. Don Tuerk was a community-minded Owatonna native, long-time Eagles member, and Owatonna fireman. In dddition, the Eagles have donated more than $60,000 to local sports teams and organizations throughout Owatonna and Steele County in the past year. As part of their “People Helping People” motto, the Eagles are offering free first year memberships to all first responders, firemen, law enforcement, veterans, and military personnel.