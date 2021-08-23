Furnishing Hope, a sister organization of the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Owatonna, has now served over 100 Steele Country households — many headed by women with young children — since its inception two years ago.
Furnishing Hope provides free beds, dressers, kitchen tables and chairs, sofas and upholstered chairs to clients who have been referred to them by government agencies, charities, and nonprofits who specialize in assisting the homeless.
“Furnishing Hope has been a Godsend for the women we serve,” said Amanda Stark, executive director of Rachael’s Light, a local temporary shelter for women and children. “When our residents find jobs and are ready to move into their new apartments, we regularly refer them to Furnishing Hope so they can select some basic furniture items.”
Tom Hyland, one of the organization’s founders, noted that “nearly 250 people have donated gently-used furniture to Furniture Hope. These donors are Steele County residents who are remodeling, moving, downsizing, and the like.”
“Ours is not a retail-type operation,” clarified Joe Stiles, another founder. “For example, we don’t have standard business hours; we operate by appointment only. We simply warehouse the donated furniture. Moreover, the people we serve do not contact us directly; they have to be referred by an agency or nonprofit.”
Furnishing Hope is not set up to provide random, miscellaneous furniture pieces.
Rather, it serves individuals and families who are moving into a new apartment and are in desperate need of beds and large furniture items. “We give them what we call a ‘basic furniture set-up,’ said Hyland. “While we don’t charge for the furniture itself, we do have a $20 appointment fee, which is sometimes paid by the referring agency.”
Stiles noted that the organization is all-volunteer and runs on a slim budget.
“Early on we benefitted greatly from some generous donors of seed-money as well as other basic supplies. A kind businessowner provided some warehouse space free of charge for several months. The St. Vincent de Paul Society in Faribault donated a used box truck; this allowed us to offer pickup and delivery service (for a fee). Moreover, we have been fortunate to find volunteers—including youth groups from our area churches—to help with pickup and delivery of furniture.”
Those interested in donating gently-used furniture, volunteering to help with moving furniture, or assisting with administrative tasks can call Furnishing Hope at 507-676-1324. Monetary donations can be sent to Furnishing Hope, P.O. Box 912, Owatonna, MN 55060.