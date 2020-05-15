Allina Health is launching a Safe Care Commitment campaign to assure consumers that it is safe to receive the care they need, whenever they need it. Allina Health has taken steps to ensure people feel safe continuing to address their on-going health care needs. These include:
• Increasing the capacity for virtual patient care that includes visits with your provider and navigation to safe and appropriate in-person care settings.
• The creation of respiratory and non-respiratory clinics, as well as creating separation in their urgent cares and emergency departments to protect patients.
• All patients are greeted by a staff member who is stationed outside of each of their facilities to screen patients and visitors before they enter. If a patient screens positive for symptoms of COVID-19 they are taken to a room vs. waiting in the lobby.
• Practicing social distancing in all of their lobbies.
• Requiring everyone to wear a mask. Patient-facing staff wears a mask and face shield and patients (and visitors) are provided with cloth masks.
• The enhancement of their already rigorous cleaning practices by their Environmental Services staff.
“Research has shown consumers are delaying seeking care because of fear they may contract COVID-19 at a medical facility. Even their most familiar routines, like going to the doctor, can seem unsettling right now,” said David Slowinske, Allina Health Senior Vice President Operations. “We are here to guide them to the right care options, whether that is virtual or in-person, and protect their safety every step of the way.”
If patients aren’t sure about what kind of care they should seek for their specific health care needs, they can feel confident in the guidance available from the Allina Health Get Care Now web page.
Virtual Care
Patients can schedule a virtual visit to talk to a provider face-to-face using a mobile device and the Allina Health Account app. The cost is the same as a regular office visit depending on your insurance.
Allina Health offers Everyday Online. Their team of providers can treat a variety of common everyday conditions virtually. Patients can complete a short online interview and they'll send a diagnosis and treatment plan within one hour.
In-person Care
They have made changes to keep staff and patients safe, including physically separating care at Allina Health Clinics and Urgent Cares for patients with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, unexplained muscle aches, loss of taste/smell, sore throat, or diarrhea) and those without.
Those in need of in-person care, call the clinic or 1-888-4ALLINA (1-888-425-5462). They will ask about the symptoms and guide the patient to the best option for their specific needs.
“Allina Health is here to support our patients through their health care journey during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Slowinske. “We want our patients to be comforted knowing we have taken every precaution to ensure getting the right care is safe for everyone.”